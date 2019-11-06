The Oculus Quest has finally had its first price drop

With this time-limited discount code from eBay, you can save on the best virtual reality headset on the market – having received a swift 9/10 here at Trusted Reviews.

Usually retailing at £399, simply entering the code PRISTINE at the checkout when you buy through eBay will save you just over £22 on the Oculus Quest all-in-one gaming system, letting you pick it up for £376.97. The online store is being a bit cheeky however, exaggerating the savings by presenting a RRP of £418.86, but this is still a fair chunk of cash off on a product that is expensive, but well worth its price tag.

The Oculus Quest is the next step in the gradual evolution of VR gaming. Its main selling point over the Oculus Rift and PSVR is that it doesn’t need to be connected to a PC or gaming system, instead functioning as a VR console all by itself.

This makes it far more convenient compared to previous VR offerings, and more portable too. There’s no need to worry about cables, or to carefully place sensors around a room, meaning there’s nothing to trip over or get tangled up in. Wherever you are, the Quest can be picked up and played – provided you can swing your arms around while blindfolded without hurting anyone, that is.

The Oculus Quest comes with two ‘touch’ controllers, one for each hand. These controllers are intuitive and easy to use, tracking your hand movements and even allowing you to perform gestures such as pointing or giving a thumbs up. The motion tracking is very accurate, so whether you’re swiping to the rhythm in Beat Saber or dodging bullets Matrix-style in Superhot, you’re never taken out of the moment by an unexplained loss of control.

The Oculus Quest is the most malleable VR set to date. It’s not only portable, but also versatile, with options for room-scale, standing or sitting play. It’s even simple to setup, truly a sign that VR may finally be ready for the masses.

Our Deputy Computing Editor, Ryan Jones, was head-over-heels with the device, describing it as “the best virtual reality headset you can buy”.

And, using this offer, you can buy it for less. Do remember though, you’ve only got until midnight before the deal expires. If you want to take advantage of these savings, there’s no time to lose – just to be sure to use the code PRISTINE at the checkout.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Freelance writer Matt Bassil is a freelance tech and video game journalist and recent MA graduate from Cardiff University. He’ll be guiding you through some of the best deals available over the Black Friday period and…