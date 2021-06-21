Oculus Quest 2 VR headset gets ultra rare discount on Prime Day

Oculus Quest 2 discounts are rarer than rocking horse poop, but Amazon Prime Day brings the goods, allowing you to experience experience high-end virtual reality at a cut price.

You can snag £20 off the Oculus Quest 2 64GB during the Prime Day sales, making it £279. If you’ve been considering going heads-on with the Rift 2, then this deal is hard to ignore.

Put it this way, it’ll buy you one of the best Oculus Quest 2 games like Beat Saber, Creed: Rise to Glory, and The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners. You can jump on this limited time deal in the link below.

The Oculus Quest 2 is a wondrous standalone VR headset that brings the big tech without the wires and need for a high-end gaming PC. Previously you needed a cable to connect your headset to the PC, which limited your movement.

Other standalone VR headsets have required users to place their phone in front of the lenses, but not the Oculus Quest 2. It has a 832 x 1920 display per eye with a refresh rate of 72Hz (90Hz coming). This model has 64GB of storage for the best VP games, apps and experiences.

The Quest 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor and is backed by 6GB of RAM. In our review of the new Oculus Quest 2, which was only released in late October 2020, it received a rare, perfect five-star score.

We praised the fantastic wireless performance, better display resolution and the much improved library of games. The price of £299 was already agreeable, but now it’s even better.

In our review, Ryan Jones concluded: “The Oculus Quest 2 is the absolute best VR headset you can buy, with a fantastic wireless performance and improved screen resolution ensuring a best-in-class experience.”

Basically, you can’t get a better VR headset now. If’s perfect if you’re upgrading from smartphone VR and we guarantee you’ll love it. Maybe just go easy on those rollercoaster simulators early on, ok?