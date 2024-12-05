O2’s Black Friday iPhone 16 deal is still running with a massive 150GB data included

O2 is still running its brilliant Black Friday iPhone 16 contract deal, which gets you a stack of data and loads of perks at a very reasonable price.

The UK network is offering the iPhone 16 with 150GB of month data on a 36 month contract for just £48.87 a month, with a minimal up front payment of £30. That’s an £8 per month discount, for a total saving of £300.

Save £300 on this iPhone 16 contract The iPhone 16 is available on a heavily discounted O2 contract, at least for the next few days. O2

Save £300

£48.87 a month, £30 up front View Deal

O2’s perks included O2 Switch Up, which lets you swap to a new phone every 90 days. You also get free roaming across 75 countries, including the US.

The network is also offering a three-year warranty for extra peace of mind.

Other extras include six months of free access to one of a selection of popular streaming services, such as Disney+ Standard or Amazon Prime.

This O2 offer will only be available until December 11, so you’ll need to act quick.

As for the iPhone 16 itself, we’re big fans. Our Mobile Editor Lewis Painter handled this review for us, and awarded a score of 4 out of 5. “For older iPhone owners, there’s a lot to love about the iPhone 16 experience,” he concluded.

That includes a pair of new hardware buttons, granting speedy access to your favourite app or function, as well as a physical camera shutter button.

You can also expect a huge jump in processing power thanks to Apple’s latest A18 chip.

This is a relatively compact phone, which is pretty unusual these days, yet it performs extremely well and packs decent battery life. Apple’s cameras are, as ever, impeccable.

We’re in the era of Apple Intelligence, too, and the iPhone 16 will provide a gateway to all of Apple’s forthcoming automated features.

The iPhone 16 is a brilliant smartphone all-rounder, and this Black Friday-worthy deal is the ideal way to pick one up.