O2’s iPhone 16 Pro Max deal includes 150GB of data and free US roaming

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

With 150GB of data and free roaming in 75 destinations (including the US), this iPhone 16 Pro Max deal is perfect for anyone planning to travel in 2025. 

Right now, you can pick up the flagship iPhone with 256GB of storage, 150GB of data and unlimited texts and minutes for £65.29/month and just £30 upfront

This offer includes the aforementioned free roaming in 75 destinations, along with a three-year warranty and O2 Switch Up, allowing you to upgrade to a new phone and switch to a new plan every 90 days if you’d like. Your old phone is then refurbished and given a new home as a ‘Like New’ model. 

If you’ve got plenty of travel plans set for 2025 and beyond, this iPhone 16 Pro Max deal will allow you to roam worry-free. The latest iPhone comes with unlimited texts, unlimited minutes and 150GB of data for £65.29/month and £30 upfront on O2. The offer includes free roaming in 75 destinations (including the US) and O2 Switch Up.

  • O2
  • £30 upfront
  • £65.29/month (36 months)
If you’re looking to pick up the latest high-end iPhone with unlimited texts and minutes, plenty of data and free roaming even in the US, you don’t want to miss this O2 offer. Head to O2 today to save up to £144 on selected tariffs such as this one. 

Is the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max worth buying? 

Recommended

Apple's best iPhone to date, but don't buy it for Apple Intelligence

Pros

  • Exceptional battery life
  • Larger screen with impossibly thin bezels
  • Top-end processing power
  • Impressive video quality

Cons

  • Apple Intelligence isn’t that smart or widely available
  • Camera Control is awkward to use
  • Very expensive

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is Apple’s latest large-screen, high-end smartphone, having launched just four months back in November 2024. 

The phone includes a stylish titanium design, powerful performance from the A18 Pro chipset, 4K/120fps Dolby Vision recording with the new Camera Control button and new AI features courtesy of Apple Intelligence. 

Mobile Editor Lewis Painter awarded the iPhone 16 Pro Max a glowing 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising its impressive video quality, top-end processing power and exceptional battery life. 

“The iPhone 16 Pro Max is undoubtedly the most capable iPhone to date, not only boosting the power with the A18 Pro but bringing small, yet meaningful, upgrades including impossibly thin bezels, an upgraded camera setup and most importantly of all, impressive battery life that’ll see the majority of users through the day and then some”, wrote Lewis. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review

