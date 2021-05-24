There’s not just one, but two discounts currently applied to the fantastic 4.5-star rated Nvidia Shield TV over at Currys PC World’s eBay page.

The Trusted Reviews Recommended streaming device was already slashed to £129 (down from £149), but if you use the code PRICEFIVE at the checkout then you can bring it down even further to just £122.55. With all the discounts applied, you’ll be saving over £26 on what was already one of our favourite streaming devices to buy in 2021.

Deal: Nvidia Shield TV for just £125.55 with code PRICEFIVE (was £149)

Even though the Nvidia Shield TV was released back in 2019, our opinion of the device has barely changed, and in fact it has only improved with the expansion of certain features.

Above all else however, the standout feature of the Nvidia Shield is still its unbelievable 4K upscaling, which almost depletes the need for a dedicated subscription to Netflix’s 4K service.

In his review, Computing and Gaming Editor Ryan Jones wrote: “This technology allows you to convert 720p and 1080p content to 4K, making images look sharper and more detailed. While upscaling is nothing new, Nvidia claims the computing power of the Tegra Z1+ chip allows for a more enhanced upscaling process. The final picture won’t look quite as good as native 4K content, but it still often results in a remarkably improved picture.”

There’s also support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision included, so if you have a high-end soundbar/TV set-up, then your movie night will get a serious kick with the Nvidia Shield in tow.

What really separates the Nvidia Shield from other streaming devices is its access to Nvidia GeForce Now, the game-streaming service that lets you stream and play triple-A games on any TV you hook it up to.

Deal: Nvidia Shield TV for just £125.55 with code PRICEFIVE (was £149)

In the time since our review, GeForce Now’s capabilities have improved greatly, and the growing library of titles includes recent releases like Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

This offer is only available until May 27 when the code PRICEFIVE expires, so if you’re looking giving your home entertainment set-up a serious boost then this is one deal to pounce on.