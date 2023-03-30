 large image

Now’s your chance to get Samsung’s foldable phone on the cheap

If you’d like a Samsung foldable phone on the cheap, then BT has an unbelievably good Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 bundle deal.

Seriously, this BT deal is so good, it has us wondering where there’s been an error somewhere. It gives you the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (worth £999 on its own), a Samsung 45W Super Fast Charger, and a SmartTag Black (worth £39 for the two) for just £549. Just scroll down to the ‘Bundle deals’ section of the page to see the offer.

Save £489 on this outstanding Galaxy Z Flip 4 bundle

Get the Galaxy Z Flip 4, a Samsung 45W Super Fast Charger, and a SmartTag Black for just £549. Unbelievable value.

  • BT
  • Save £489
  • Now £549
View Deal

Yes, you read that right. You’re saving a staggering £489 if you go with this bundle. Frankly, even if you’re not particularly in the market for a foldable phone this deal is worth considering.

Especially given how good the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is. We scored it 4 out of 5 in our review, calling it “the most welcoming foldable phone on the market” and also “The best small phone around”.

Samsung has improved the battery life and the camera from previous generations, which have traditionally been the key drawbacks of foldable phones. It’s a remarkably complete phone as a result.

On the camera front, the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s foldable nature enables some unique tricks. You can leave the phone half open on a flat surface, and it’ll essentially serve as a tripod. Your group photos will be taken to a whole new level.

You can also hold the phone on its side in this L-shape for an old-school camcorder vibe, which makes for more stable video recording.

Besides the brilliant phone itself, this bundled gives you a fast wired charger (something no top Samsung phone comes with these days) and a handy SmartTag. Attach the latter to a keyring or bag, and you’ll be able to track its whereabouts from your lovely new phone.

All in all, a phenomenal way to pick up a premium Samsung foldable for cheap.

