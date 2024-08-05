Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Now’s your chance to get AirPods Max at £90 off RRP

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple’s AirPods Max are a luxury pair to say the least, so we’re always on the lookout for a deal that makes the price a little more agreeable.

Right now Argos is selling the AirPods Max for just £459, which is a £40 saving on the most recent £499 asking price for Apple’s top noise cancelling cans, and £90 off the original RRP of £549.

You can get the deal in a range of colours, with the Sky Blue, Silver, Space Gray and Green shades. You can click and collect from your local store (availability dependent) or have it delivered in 2 days from £3.95.

The AirPods Max have been criticised for their high price, but for those who are fully entrenched in Apple’s ecosystem, they’re arguably the very best option.

Our reviewer praised the wonderful, versatile sound, the clever design elements, confortable design and excellent build quality, the spatial audio compatibility for compatible apps and the strong connection to the Apple ecosystem meaning it’s super fast to pair to Apple devices and easily switch between them.

Apple AirPods Max
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Are Apple's high-end ANC headphones worth the staggering price?

Pros

  • Wonderful, versatile sound
  • Many clever design elements and strong build quality
  • Spatial audio can be immersive for the apps that support it
  • Strong connection to the Apple ecosystem

Cons

  • Lack of ‘off’ button is annoying
  • The included case is bad in just about every way
  • Heavy and can’t be folded down
  • The high price can’t be ignored

In terms of features, the Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) changes depending on your surroundings, while also blocks out noise when necessary. Our reviewer was a huge fan of the sound quality for all genres of music thanks to the custom-made 40mm driver and Adaptive EQ.

AirPods Max pack a balanced sound with an outstanding sense of versatility. They don’t stand out when playing back one genre, instead impressing with a wide range of songs,” our reviewer said on the way to awarding the product a four-star review.

He concluded: “The AirPods Max remain an excellent sounding set of headphones that still have some of the best ANC around. Spatial Audio is better than ever thanks to its inclusion in Apple Music and the industrial design has lasted well since launch.”

