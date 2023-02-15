 large image

Now’s your chance to bag some Apple AirPods on the cheap

Jon Mundy

If you’re looking for a set of shiny white Apple AirPods but don’t want to pay top dollar, Amazon has a cheap deal just for you.

The online retailer is selling the second generation Apple AirPods, aka the AirPods (2019), on the cheap for just £109 right now. That’s a saving of £30 on the RRP, which amounts to 22 percent lopped off the top.

Save 22% on the Apple AirPods 2

Amazon is selling the Apple AirPods 2 for just £109, which is a 22% saving on the RRP.

AirPods simply don’t get any more affordable than this right now.

It’s worth noting that the AirPods 2 are no longer the latest models in the range. Apple replaced them with the Apple AirPods 3 in 2021.

However, Apple still sells them as new, which is why that RRP we quoted above is still relevant. What’s more, the AirPods 2 remain a solid set of wireless earbuds, with great battery life (up to 5 hours on a single charge) and peerless connectivity for iPhone owners.

On the latter front, Apple’s H1 chip was arguably the biggest improvement over the original AirPods, supplying lightning-quick connection speeds. The new chip also enables “Hey Siri” vocal commands, so you can skip tracks and alter volume without touching the ‘buds.

Sound quality is solid rather than spectacular, but we noted in our review that anyone upgrading from the wired earphones bundled in with older iPhones is going to notice audio that’s “much fuller, with better separation and a much-improved soundstage.”

“The second-generation AirPods are simple yet great wireless earphones that are a pleasure to use,” we concluded in our review at the time.

