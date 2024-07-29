Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Now’s the perfect time to buy the Galaxy S24

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve got your eye on the latest Samsung Galaxy phone, this is the deal you’ve been waiting for. The Galaxy S24 has dropped to just £99 upfront and £23.99/month with this ridiculously good offer. 

Head to Mobiles.co.uk today to bag the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S24 with unlimited texts, unlimited minutes and 100GB of data for this low monthly price. 

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is going cheap with 100GB data

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is now just £99 upfront and £23.99/month when you shop through Mobiles.co.uk. That’s with a 24-month contract that includes 100GB of data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes. Shop now to take advantage of this deal while it’s here.

This is a 24-month contract, meaning that if our calculations are correct, you can expect to pay around £675 in total over that period. 

The 128GB model has an RRP of £799, meaning not only will you save around £124 by opting for this contract, but you’ll also get the SIM plan with unlimited texts and minutes and 100GB of 5G data thrown in at no additional cost. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy S24 worth buying? 

Samsung Galaxy S23 on table
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

The best small Android phone isn't without its sacrifices

Pros

  • One of a few powerful, small Android phones
  • Pricing makes more sense than the Plus
  • Some clever AI features

Cons

  • The camera should have been overhauled
  • Areas like battery life and charging lack notable upgrades

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone, having launched just six months ago in January 2024. 

The Galaxy S24 combines a smooth 120Hz, 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a capable triple camera array led by a 50-megapixel main camera with a sharp 8K/30fps video resolution. 

The smartphone is equipped with the powerful Exynos 2400 chipset flanked by 8G of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also packs a 4000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy S24 review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking for a Samsung tablet to complete your Galaxy setup, don’t miss this incredible deal on the Galaxy Tab S8+ – now 50% off

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London.

