Now’s Super Fibre broadband is currently super cheap

You can currently get Now’s top Super Fibre broadband package for an incredibly low price of just £22 a month.

Now’s 12 month Super Fibre broadband package gives you average download speeds of 63Mbps, and currently costs £22 per month with a £5 delivery fee. That’s the exact same price as the lower Fab Fibre package, which gives you just 36Mbps.

Get 63Mbps Now Broadband package for just £22 a month You can currently sign up for Now Broadband’s 63Mbps package on a 12 month contract for just £22 per month. Now Broadband

12 month contract

£22 per month View Deal

Looking at Now’s key broadband rivals, we have BT offering its Full Fibre 1 package, with a lesser 50Mbps, for £29.99 per month on a much longer 24 month contract.

Virgin Media, meanwhile, offers its 54Mbps M50 Fibre Broadband package for £25 per month. That’s on an 18 month contract.

You can see, then, that Now’s current broadband offer is giving you faster speeds for less money across a shorter contract than its main rivals. That’s pretty good going.

If you’re unaware, Now Broadband is owned by Sky, and is an extension of the UK telecoms giant’s Now over-the-top internet television service. Now Broadband’s key gimmick over its rivals is the offering of a ‘no contract’ option, which removes that extended monthly commitment for a £60 up front fee. Opt for this and you can cancel at any time with no penalty.

If you’re in the market for a great-value broadband package that won’t tie you down forever, it’s one of the best options out there.

As you’d expect, signing up for a Now Broadband package also gives you the option to seamlessly add a Now TV package (Entertainment or Cinema) – essentially allowing you to stream Sky TV content to your TV.