Now’s Super Fibre broadband is currently super cheap

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can currently get Now’s top Super Fibre broadband package for an incredibly low price of just £22 a month.

Now’s 12 month Super Fibre broadband package gives you average download speeds of 63Mbps, and currently costs £22 per month with a £5 delivery fee. That’s the exact same price as the lower Fab Fibre package, which gives you just 36Mbps.

You can currently sign up for Now Broadband’s 63Mbps package on a 12 month contract for just £22 per month.

Looking at Now’s key broadband rivals, we have BT offering its Full Fibre 1 package, with a lesser 50Mbps, for £29.99 per month on a much longer 24 month contract.

Virgin Media, meanwhile, offers its 54Mbps M50 Fibre Broadband package for £25 per month. That’s on an 18 month contract.

You can see, then, that Now’s current broadband offer is giving you faster speeds for less money across a shorter contract than its main rivals. That’s pretty good going.

If you’re unaware, Now Broadband is owned by Sky, and is an extension of the UK telecoms giant’s Now over-the-top internet television service. Now Broadband’s key gimmick over its rivals is the offering of a ‘no contract’ option, which removes that extended monthly commitment for a £60 up front fee. Opt for this and you can cancel at any time with no penalty.

If you’re in the market for a great-value broadband package that won’t tie you down forever, it’s one of the best options out there.

As you’d expect, signing up for a Now Broadband package also gives you the option to seamlessly add a Now TV package (Entertainment or Cinema) – essentially allowing you to stream Sky TV content to your TV.

