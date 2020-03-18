Now with Android 10, the Nokia 2.2 has dropped below £80

Already geared as an affordable handset, the Nokia 2.2 price has officially dropped to £79.99.

At launch, continuing Nokia’s line of great, more budget smartphones, the Nokia 2.2 would put you back sub-£100 with an RRP of £99.99.

Now Nokia has slashed its prices, able to pick up the Nokia 2.2 for £79.99 today, saving a 20% total on this nifty little handset.

When you think of affordable smartphones, it seems unlikely you’d picture the Nokia 2.2. That’s because, for a budget friendly handset, it’s really quite attractive, offering an almost bezel-less experience with a dew-drop design to house its 5MP front facing camera and Biometric face unlock technology. With a 5.7-inch HD+ display to boot, the Nokia 2.2 lives to impress.

Around the same size as the iPhone 11 Pro, the Nokia 2.2 really maximises on its space with this immersive screen, cased in polycarbonate with a high gloss finish, able to take the rough with the tumble as it promises to be scratchproof.

On its back you’ll find a 13MP single sensor, though for this price you’d be silly to expect any more. Featuring AI technology, however, the Nokia 2.2 surprises as it excels in low lighting conditions when taking vibrant snaps.

The Nokia 2.2 also comes with Google Assistant built in, seeing that all your needs and queries are met, as well as Google Lens for finding exactly what you’re looking for.

Whilst a budget-friendly smartphone, the Nokia 2.2 still packs some great features. Better still, it’s just recently been announced the Nokia 2.2 will receive the very latest software with an Android 10 rollout coming soon, ensuring that phones aren’t incessantly shoved out into the consumer market, only to become out of date and without upgrade.

Android 10 features include Dark Theme, Live Transcribe and Focus Mode, which Nokia 2.2 owners will now be able to benefit from, as well as the fantastic £20 price drop on this SIM-free handset.

