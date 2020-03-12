Now TV subscriptions are even cheaper than Disney Plus for a limited time

You can enjoy four months of Now TV’s Entertainment Pass for just £5.49 a month.

Disney Plus’ launch is just around the corner and, in a bid to take on the House of Mouse, Now TV has introduced this incredible offer on its Entertainment Pass.

With Disney Plus costing a rate of £5.99 when subscribing to its pay monthly plan, Now TV’s Entertainment Pass has been reduced to just £5.49 per month for your first four months. Usually setting you back £8.99 a month, this promotion gives you a huge 39% saving, taking a total of £14 off your subscription. Thereafter, your pass will auto-renew to £8.99 a month.

Whilst Sky and Disney Plus will soon be playing happy families, that’s not to say Now TV isn’t looking to lock down a few more dedicated viewers as the streaming wars intensify and the market gets ever more competitive. And with this deal, you get a lot for your money.

Now TV’s Entertainment Pass gives direct access to some of Sky’s best TV channels, including Sky Atlantic, Sky One, Fox and Gold. You can get your fix across just about any genre of TV show, then, from cartoons to dramas and thrillers, sitcoms and reality TV. This includes award winning titles like Big Little Lies and Chernobyl, as well as the hit teen show Euphoria, which has just sat its first table read for its second season.

Boasting over 300 boxsets, there’s plenty of great TV to get your teeth into with all the flexibility you’ve come to expect from Now TV with the option to cancel at any time and pick up at a later date.

On top of its Entertainment Pass, it’s worth noting Now TV also offers its Sky Cinema pass, giving you the front row treatment of some of the latest blockbusters on top of those treasured golden oldies. There’s also a Sky Sports pass and Kids pass, depending on what you want to watch on your box and, indeed, across a number of devices, including tablets and smartphones. Much like the Entertainment pass, you can subscribe and cancel anytime and tailor make a streaming service just for you.

