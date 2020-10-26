With the days getting shorter and colder, not to mention the prevalence of stronger lockdown rules across the country, this could very well be an ideal time to catch up on some telly you might have missed. Handily, you can currently bag a pretty sweet deal on this Now TV Smart Stick bundle.

eBay currently has a bunch of 20% discounts available for certain products and the one that has particularly caught our eye is this hefty saving on an already strong Now TV bundle.

Deal: Now TV Stick with 3 passes for just £23.88 (use code POPUPOCT20)

Usually £29.85, the discount code ‘POPUPOCT20′ will bring that down to £23.88 however you’ll have to act fast as the code expires on October 29.

The bundle itself seems to have something for everyone. First off you’ve got the Smart Stick itself, which will add some smarts to your TV, adding apps like Netflix, Disney Plus and of course, Now TV. The stick plugs directly into an open HDMI port on your TV and you control everything via the included remote.

That’s not all though, as this bundle comes with a number of included Now TV ‘Passes’. These handy passes give you access to certain shows, films and sporting events for a limited period. Included here is 1 month of Entertainment, another month of Cinema and a day of Sky Sports.

With the Entertainment Pass, for instance, you’ll have access to live channels and on-demand content from the likes of Sky Atlantic and Sky Comedy. You could watch all the series of the excellent Succession, binge all 73 episodes of Game of Thrones or catch-up on Hugh Grant’s new HBO show The Undoing.

The Cinema Pass is dedicated to movies (new titles include the Indiana Jones collection) and the Sky Sports Pass gives you 24 hours of access to all the sports channels so you can watch your favourite team play. A pretty good and rather complete deal we must say.

