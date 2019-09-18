Join Now TV’s Fab Fibre broadband package and receive a lastminute.com gift card to save on all flight and hotel packages.

Buy: Now TV Fab Firbe Broadband Package with Free £50 Lastminute.com Gift Card

Surf the internet and the waves with a £50 lastminute.com voucher for you to spend on your next adventure when you sign up for Now TV’s Fab Fibre broadband package.

Best Now TV Broadband Deal Fab Fibre Now TV Broadband Package with Free £50 Lastminute.com Gift Card Enjoy the freedom of Now TV's broadband packages and with Fab Fibre enjoy a healthy 36MBps bandwith with unlimited downloads. Sign up and receive a Lastminute.com gift card to spend on flight and hotel package bookings over £200.

Turns out Now TV ain’t no one trick pony — you can benefit from one of its fantastic broadband packages and plan your next trip abroad in the same breath. With this fantastic offer, sign-up to its Fab Fibre package with unlimited data and also receive a £50 voucher to use on lastminute.com.

Offering an unbeatable deal, Now TV Broadband works exactly like its TV subscription counterpart, allowing you to decide exactly when you need it, picking up and dropping contracts when is convenient for you.

The Fab Fibre Now TV broadband package comes equipped with a 36MBps download speed, which according to our computing writer Ryan Jones, “is easily capable of playing multiplayer games online, while also streaming 4K movies. You’ll only really encounter issues at this bandwidth if you’re simultaneously connecting 10 devices with multiple people playing games or watching 4K streams.”

More than enough to seamlessly hop from tab to tab without fear of delay or, god forbid, buffering, there is no limit to your browsing history with unlimited data thrown in, too. Pay your monthly £25 cost and don’t be caught out by extra charges on top or a data cap that’ll leave you stranded.

With no activation or delivery fee, simply pay your monthly bill and if you sign up before the end of the month you can also receive a £50 lastminute.com voucher, eligible to use on flight and hotel packages over £200.

Swap over to Now TV broadband and make the most of this fantastic free gift and a reliable internet connection to boot

