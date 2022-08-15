 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Now that’s what I call a bargain: Resident Evil Village for just £19.99

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

Time to treat yourselves gamers – the outstanding Resident Evil Village has just fallen to the seriously tempting price of only £19.99.

Not only is that one of the lowest prices the game has ever gone for, but it’s an absolute bargain in its own right for being one of the few triple-A games on PS5 that you can nab for under £20.

Even though the game does tie in heavily with Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, you can still enjoy Village without knowing too much of the story, thanks to its indulgence in classic horror storytelling that any fans of the genre can appreciate.

Resident Evil Village Deal

Resident Evil Village Deal

An excellent entry into the Resident Evil series and a tremendous horror game in its own right that’s a must-have for any PS5 owners.

  • Amazon
  • Was £59.99 at launch
  • Now £19.99
View Deal

Just like its predecessor, Village takes the Resident Evil series back into the first-person to keep the horror close and personal, only this time swapping out the swamps of Louisiana for a seemingly abandoned town in the middle of Europe.

I say seemingly abandoned because it isn’t too long into the game before our main character, Ethan, comes up against a whole host of villains who want him dead, ranging from the vampiric Lady Dimitrescu to the illusive Heisenberg who wields telekinetic powers.

Our reviewer absolutely loved the game, bestowing it with a 4.5/5 rating and going on to say: “Resident Evil Village is a great horror game that is sure to delight newcomers and old fans of the series. The horror setting has moments that are genuinely terrifying and the game’s narrative feels suitably satisfying, and grotesque, to entice fans of the genre.”

Resident Evil Village was already a must-have title for anyone who’s lucky enough to own a PS5, but when it’s going for such a low price, there’s never been a better time to grab a copy for yourself.

You might like…

The Sonos Move just received a rare £100 discount

The Sonos Move just received a rare £100 discount

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
Forget the Z Flip 4, the Samsung Z Flip 3 just received the perfect price drop

Forget the Z Flip 4, the Samsung Z Flip 3 just received the perfect price drop

Thomas Deehan 2 weeks ago
Your Amazon account might be eligible for this secret Galaxy Watch 4 deal

Your Amazon account might be eligible for this secret Galaxy Watch 4 deal

Gemma Ryles 4 weeks ago
Meta Portal price crash: Save 77% this Prime Day

Meta Portal price crash: Save 77% this Prime Day

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
Get Mario Strikers Battle League for £4 with this Switch OLED Bundle

Get Mario Strikers Battle League for £4 with this Switch OLED Bundle

Thomas Deehan 1 month ago
The 5-star Oculus Quest 2 just got reduced for Prime Day

The 5-star Oculus Quest 2 just got reduced for Prime Day

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.