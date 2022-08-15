Now that’s what I call a bargain: Resident Evil Village for just £19.99

Time to treat yourselves gamers – the outstanding Resident Evil Village has just fallen to the seriously tempting price of only £19.99.

Not only is that one of the lowest prices the game has ever gone for, but it’s an absolute bargain in its own right for being one of the few triple-A games on PS5 that you can nab for under £20.

Even though the game does tie in heavily with Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, you can still enjoy Village without knowing too much of the story, thanks to its indulgence in classic horror storytelling that any fans of the genre can appreciate.

Resident Evil Village Deal An excellent entry into the Resident Evil series and a tremendous horror game in its own right that’s a must-have for any PS5 owners. Amazon

Was £59.99 at launch

Now £19.99 View Deal

Just like its predecessor, Village takes the Resident Evil series back into the first-person to keep the horror close and personal, only this time swapping out the swamps of Louisiana for a seemingly abandoned town in the middle of Europe.

I say seemingly abandoned because it isn’t too long into the game before our main character, Ethan, comes up against a whole host of villains who want him dead, ranging from the vampiric Lady Dimitrescu to the illusive Heisenberg who wields telekinetic powers.

Our reviewer absolutely loved the game, bestowing it with a 4.5/5 rating and going on to say: “Resident Evil Village is a great horror game that is sure to delight newcomers and old fans of the series. The horror setting has moments that are genuinely terrifying and the game’s narrative feels suitably satisfying, and grotesque, to entice fans of the genre.”

Resident Evil Village was already a must-have title for anyone who’s lucky enough to own a PS5, but when it’s going for such a low price, there’s never been a better time to grab a copy for yourself.