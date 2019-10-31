Ahead of the Currys PC World Black Tag event, the retailer has slashed a number of OLED TVs with a further £125 saving up for grabs using the discount code TVSAVE125.

Sure, Black Friday might be just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a TV deal or two to sniff at as we edge closer to the beginning of November, not least this superb saving on the LG 55-inch OLED B9PLA.

Best LG 55" B9PLA OLED Smart 4K TV OLED55B9PLA 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV - Use Code: TVSAVE125 A picture perfect image working tirelessly with its second gen a7 processor, the True Black OLED panel means you can expect a masterpiece when it comes to the image you'll see whilst watching any given TV show or movie.

Usually retailing at £1799, the LG B9PLA 55-inch OLED Smart 4K TV has already been reduced to £1299. However, even better, with the TVSAVE125 discount code, it can now be yours for only £1174, taking a further £125 off.

Equipped with the second-generation a7 Processor with AI, you can expect only the very best from the LG 55-inch B9PLA TV as the brains behind this spectacular masterpiece.

Delivering a stunning, pixel perfect picture, the OLED true-black panel with self-emitting pixels showcases the superb manufacturing of this superb smart TV, meaning you’ll get an exceptionally wide range of vivid colours that will create an authentic, immersive presentation.

Buy: LG 55″ B9BLA Smart 4K OLED TV Now £1174 (save £625)

Hand in hand with Dolby Vision, as well as Dolby Atmos, you can also expect HDR imaging taken straight from the front row of the cinema, as well as sound. Not to mention its 4K HDR capabilities, ensuring a true cinematic vision in the heart of your living room.

With a minimalist design that ensures it fits in seamlessly to any home décor, the LG B9PLA is an unassuming TV with minimal cables to ensure a perfect transition into any setup. With Gallery Mode to boot, you can even transform your television into a work of art.

Best LG 55" B9PLA OLED Smart 4K TV OLED55B9PLA 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV - Use Code: TVSAVE125 A picture perfect image working tirelessly with its second gen a7 processor, the True Black OLED panel means you can expect a masterpiece when it comes to the image you'll see whilst watching any given TV show or movie.

And don’t forget this is a smart TV with both Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility. No need to lift a finger, either of these AI assistants can find exactly what you’re looking for, as well as helping to manage other smart household gadgets.

Make the most of a further £125 discount on this already massively reduced TV by quoting the discount code TVSAVE125 before it expires on November 4th.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…