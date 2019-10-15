With the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL just announced at Google’s Made by Google event in New York, we’re already seeing some astonishing price cuts on the likes of the Pixel 3 XL.

Buy: Pixel 3 XL 64GB in Not Pink for £529 (save £34o)

If you’re not too fussed on having the very latest flagship smartphone, now is the time to jump with the Pixel 3 XL reduced on Amazon to just £529 in the wake of the Pixel 4 announcement.

Best Pixel 3 XL Deal Google Pixel 3 XL, 64GB, Not pink, SIM Free Now is the time to pick up the Pixel 3 XL in the wake of the Pixel 4 and 4 XL being announced with this significant price drop. Bag yourself the best smartphone camera to come out of 2018 at a huge discount.

Exploding onto the market from launch at a hefty £869 price point, you can get the larger variant of the much-loved Pixel 3 for only £529 in this Amazon SIM-free saving and take a not-to-be-sniffed-at £340 off the usual cost.

Whilst the jury is still out on exactly what we think of the brand new flagship smartphones from Google, it can’t be denied that the arrival of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL definitely left an impression, especially in terms of its photographic capabilities.

Embracing a controversial notch to home its front facing camera, the Pixel 3 XL has a 6.3-inch QHD+ OLED display, with chin bezels and a slightly thick chin. The Pixel 3 XL also hangs onto Google’s two-tone design made from sleek but tough Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with a gloss top and a matt finish dominating most of the back.

Perhaps the standout feature is the Pixel 3 XL’s camera, which we concluded was: “A stunning camera makes this one of the smartphones to beat in 2018.” With an 8PM wide angle front camera and a 12MP rear camera, it’s perhaps its shooting modes that make it such a headlining feature. From popping portrait mode to the impressive results achieved through its low lighting Night Sight mode.

Best Pixel 3 XL Deal Google Pixel 3 XL, 64GB, Not pink, SIM Free Now is the time to pick up the Pixel 3 XL in the wake of the Pixel 4 and 4 XL being announced with this significant price drop. Bag yourself the best smartphone camera to come out of 2018 at a huge discount.

Available to buy at a ridiculously cheap £529, buy the 64GB storage capacity Pixel 3 XL in the Not Pink variant in this dramatic Amazon price drop.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…