Nothing’s budget wireless earbuds are now even cheaper than usual

You can currently save big on the Nothing Ear (a) earbuds over on Amazon, with a notably cheaper price for the black variant.

Unfortunately, Nothing’s own big sale has now come to an end. However, you can still pick up a pair of the brand’s brilliant earphones at a knock-down price.

Amazon is selling the Nothing Ear (a) in black for £82, which is 17% cheaper than the usual price of £99. There’s also a 16% saving on the classic white model, but the eye-catching yellow variant is sell selling at full price.

Save 17% on the Nothing Ear (a) earphones Amazon is offering a 17% saving on the Nothing Ear (a) earphones in black.

We rate these earbuds extremely highly, having awarded them 4.5 out of 5 in our review. Our reviewer called them “a feature-rich set of wireless headphones that comfortably outperform an already tempting price point”. That was before this discount, too.

“They sound good whatever you’re listening to, have a mostly successful ANC system and come packed with extra features like multi-point audio”, they continued.

Battery life is a solid 42.5 hours using the included charging case, while a combination of punchy 11mm drivers and support for the high quality LDAC codec makes for surprisingly potent sound quality.

Basically, if you’re in the market for a set of earphones, and you have less than £100 to spend, this Nothing Ear (a) deal is the one you should be looking at.