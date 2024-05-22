Nothing’s budget smartwatch just got even cheaper

The CMF by Nothing Watch Pro smartwatch is an excellent entry-level smartwatch and this special offer from Amazon makes it an even better option.

The retailer is selling the CMF by Nothing Watch Pro smartwatch for just £57.99, which is a 16% saving on the £69 asking price.

Nothing’s smartwatch now costs pretty close to it The CMF by Nothing Watch Pro is already great value smartwatch with plenty of features belying the price tag. Now you can knock another 16% off the price Amazon

Was £69

Now £57.99 View Deal

You can grab the watch in three colours with matching silicone straps, all of which are available at the on-sale price, which saves you £11.01.

Despite the price, this watch has plenty going for it. There’s built-in GPS for your runs, heart rate and blood oxygen sensors and it works with both Android and iOS smartphones. You can also take calls over Bluetooth.

The design doesn’t feel all that ‘budget’ our reviewer says, there’s a ‘refreshingly different UI’ and it’s loaded with good features for the price.

The CMF by Nothing Watch has a 1.96-inch AMOLED display has a 410 x 502 resolution with an excellent max brightness of 600+ nits. Overall, it punches well above its price tag to deliver a great entry level smartphone experience.

Our reviewer gave it a four-star score and said you should consider a purchase if you’re in the market for a great-looking, cheap smartwatch.

“The CMF Watch Pro offers a good mix of features wrapped-up in a high quality design that certainly doesn’t feel budget,” wrote Michael Sawh earlier this year.