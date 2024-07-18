Check out the best Prime Day deals here

Nothing’s budget earbuds just got even cheaper

Jon Mundy

The Nothing Ear (a) earbuds were already a bargain, but this deal makes them even cheaper.

Click on the deal below and you’ll be taken to the Nothing website, where the Nothing Ear (a) earbuds are now selling for £69. That’s a £30 saving on their £99 RRP.

Save £30 on the Nothing Ear (a) earbuds

This is for an unusually stylish set of earbuds with the London company’s signature semi-transparent design, along with 45 dB active noise cancellation, punchy 11mm drivers, and high quality LDAC codec support.

You can also expect 42.5 hours of listening time with the included charging case.

These isn’t an older model destined for the bargain bin either. We only reviewed the Nothing Ear (a) towards the end of April, where we awarded them a high score of 4.5 out of 5.

Our reviewed called them “Exceptional value buds” at full price, so with around a third chopped off they become an absolute bargain. We particularly appreciated the Nothing Ear (a)’s standout design, especially in Yellow (which you can specify here).

This is a particularly feature-rich set of earphones for the money, with features such as multi-point audio that you simply don’t expect at this end of the market. The main thing to note is that they sound good regardless of the type of music you pump through them. ANC performance is solid too.

If you’re in the market for a well-rounded set of earbuds at a price that’s closer to £50 than £100, this is about as good as you’re going to get right now.

Jon Mundy
Jon Mundy

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

