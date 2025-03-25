:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Nothing’s stylish CMF earbuds are an Amazon spring sale steal

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Amazon’s big Spring Deal Days event is in full swing, and deals are available on thousands of products across the online storefront. It’s not just premium items on sale, either; some already-affordable options are made even cheaper during the event. 

That includes the CMF by Nothing Buds Pro 2, which have dropped in price to just £44.99 from an already-affordable £59.99 RRP, offering a healthy 24% discount. It’s also available in all colour options, meaning you can choose from Light Grey, Dark Grey, Blue, and Orange depending on your tastes. 

The CMF brand is a Nothing sub-brand focused on bringing premium tech to a more affordable price point, and that’s precisely what the CMF Buds Pro 2 earbuds offer – especially at the newly discounted price.

These wireless earbuds offer ANC via a grand total of six embedded microphones, which automatically adjust depending on the sounds in your environment. And, despite the budget price, the buds offer spatial audio support for a more immersive listening experience, regardless of the content you’re listening to. 

For these reasons and more, we awarded the CMF by Nothing Buds Pro 2 four stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award when we reviewed them at launch in 2024. We praised not only the amount of tech on offer for the price but also the stylish design and even the audio performance, which we described as “lively, punchy and engaging.” 

The best part is that, unlike some previous Amazon sales that were exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers, the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale is available to all – no membership required!

That does mean that this tempting offer on the CMF Buds Pro 2 may not last that long, even if the event does run until 23:59 on 31 March 2025. If the CMF buds tempt you, you might want to act sooner rather than later.

