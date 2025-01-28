Nothing Phone (2a) price drop makes it the only budget phone to buy

The Nothing Phone (2a) is already one of our favourite affordable Android phones and you can now get this highly-rated handset for a smidge over £250.

Amazon UK is selling the flashy Nothing Phone (2a) for just £250.18, which is a 22% reduction on the £319 RRP for this phone.

This is the configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and it’s available in the somewhat oddly-named Milk hue. The phone is unlocked for use on any UK network too. You’ll also get free delivery from Amazon Prime, meaning that if you order now you’ll receive it by the weekend.

Is the Nothing Phone (2a) worth buying?

While budget phones have traditionally been boring black bricks, the Nothing Phone (2a) stands out form the crowd with the light-up Glyth interface and transparent rear casing.

It’s got speedy performance thanks to the MediaTek 7200 Pro chop that offers faster performance than the original Nothing Phone 1, while the large battery pack (5,000mAh) can be speedily replenished at 45W.

Nothing releases its cheapest phone yet, but one that retains the brand's signature style Pros Design and UI both stylish and solid

Smooth performance

Strong battery life Cons Nothing OS 2.5 UI embellishments could run deeper

No wireless charging

Glyph system significantly stripped back

It arrives with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. You’ll also get a max brightness of 1,300 nits when viewing HDR content.

Our reviewer John Mundy gave the Nothing Phone (2a) a 4.5 star score from a possible five and praised the bold design, smooth performance, and strong battery life.

He concluded: “The Nothing Phone (2a) might have a flashy design, but its core appeal is how well balanced it is for the money. Build quality, performance, battery life, display and camera are all reassuringly solid, while Phone (2a)’s eye-catching UI and Glyph system offer an extra sprinkling of seasoning.”

