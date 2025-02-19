The feature packed Nothing Phone (2a) just got even cheaper

After a new budget phone upgrade that doesn’t break the bank? I doubt you’ll find a better offer right now than this Nothing Phone (2a) price cut.

In the few short years that the company has been around, Nothing has made a real name for itself in the Android space. Providing an eye-catching design and tailor-made software, we’ve had great experiences with the company’s devices, but the Nothing Phone (2a) has long been one of the best options out there when it comes to sheer value for money.

Well, that value proposition has only gotten better as you can now buy the Nothing Phone (2a) for just £263.93 on Amazon, a slick 17% discount on the original £319 asking price. For a premium-feeling Android phone that falls below the £300 bracket, this is easily the best buy on the market.

It almost goes without saying but the Nothing Phone (2a)’s best feature is its design. Amidst a sea of uninteresting slabs that look incredibly similar, the (2a) uses Nothing’s iconic see-through backing that makes it feel as if you’re peering under the hood of a spaceship, accompanied by several glyph lights that can serve as indicators for notifications, incoming calls and more.

On the software side, Nothing’s take on Android feels wonderfully uniform. Granted, Nothing OS does lean towards the monochrome side of things where colour is concerned, but having that consistency across all app icons and widgets allows the day to day experience of using the phone to feel far more high-end, and more like iOS.

We were also quite impressed by the performance of the phone, noting in our 4.5-star review that: “the Nothing Phone (2a) hops between menus and open apps with considerable nimbleness. Slick console racer Wreckfest remains playable on medium to high settings, albeit with notably less consistent frame rate than more expensive phones.”

As a final cherry on top, the battery life is also quite impressive. The 5000mAh cell can run for up to two days under certain use, and there’s also 45W fast charging support for quickly topping up the phone in a rush.

Despite its affordable price point, the Nothing Phone (2a) offers plenty of bang for your buck, a fact that’s only heightened thanks to this timely price cut.