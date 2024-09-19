Nothing Phone (2a) is down to a Pixel beating price

The Nothing Phone (2a) is already an excellent value mid-range Android phone, but this deal makes it a certifiable bargain.

Right now, over at Amazon, you can buy the Nothing Phone (2a) for just £297.58, which is more than £50 off the original £349 asking price for this highly-rated handset.

Nothing Phone (2a) drops to a bargain price The Nothing Phone (2a) is already a bargain phone, but this deal at Amazon knocks more than £50 off 12GB + 256GB version. Amazon

Was £349

Now £297.58 View Deal

The device comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in the attractive black shade. You’ll be able to get fast and free delivery with Amazon Prime and have the device by the weekend too.

All of this makes the phone an excellent alternative to the Google Pixel 8a which is the consensus pic for mid-range Android handsets.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we highly recommend the Nothing Phone (2a) which maintains the brand’s signature transparent design and glyth interface, but in a cheaper package.

Our reviewer loved the bold and stylish design, build and UI, smooth performance from the MediaTek 7200 Pro chip (it’s faster performance than the Nothing Phone 1) and strong battery life from the 5,000mAh cell with fast 45W charging.

The cameras exude confidence, doing the job “quietly and efficiently” without “gimmicky add-ons” our reviewer says, while the 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ display is vibrant, bright and reasonably accurate.

He thinks this is a great option if you want a phone that stands out: “With its striking semi-transparent body, Glyph Interface, and stylised UI, the Nothing Phone (2a) sure stands out in an often drab affordable phone market.”

He concluded: “Don’t let the Nothing Phone (2a)’s eye-catching design and flashy UI fool you. This is one of the most thoughtfully constructed phones in the £300(ish) weight class.”