Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nothing Phone (2a) is down to a Pixel beating price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Nothing Phone (2a) is already an excellent value mid-range Android phone, but this deal makes it a certifiable bargain.

Right now, over at Amazon, you can buy the Nothing Phone (2a) for just £297.58, which is more than £50 off the original £349 asking price for this highly-rated handset.

Nothing Phone (2a) drops to a bargain price

Nothing Phone (2a) drops to a bargain price

The Nothing Phone (2a) is already a bargain phone, but this deal at Amazon knocks more than £50 off 12GB + 256GB version.

  • Amazon
  • Was £349
  • Now £297.58
View Deal

The device comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in the attractive black shade. You’ll be able to get fast and free delivery with Amazon Prime and have the device by the weekend too.

All of this makes the phone an excellent alternative to the Google Pixel 8a which is the consensus pic for mid-range Android handsets.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we highly recommend the Nothing Phone (2a) which maintains the brand’s signature transparent design and glyth interface, but in a cheaper package.

Our reviewer loved the bold and stylish design, build and UI, smooth performance from the MediaTek 7200 Pro chip (it’s faster performance than the Nothing Phone 1) and strong battery life from the 5,000mAh cell with fast 45W charging.

The cameras exude confidence, doing the job “quietly and efficiently” without “gimmicky add-ons” our reviewer says, while the 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ display is vibrant, bright and reasonably accurate.

He thinks this is a great option if you want a phone that stands out: “With its striking semi-transparent body, Glyph Interface, and stylised UI, the Nothing Phone (2a) sure stands out in an often drab affordable phone market.”

He concluded: “Don’t let the Nothing Phone (2a)’s eye-catching design and flashy UI fool you. This is one of the most thoughtfully constructed phones in the £300(ish) weight class.”

You might like…

Dyson vacuums are finally affordable for a limited time

Dyson vacuums are finally affordable for a limited time

Jon Mundy 8 hours ago
Pixel 8 Pro now comes with a free £100 gift card

Pixel 8 Pro now comes with a free £100 gift card

Jon Mundy 9 hours ago
Only two months after launch, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are now a steal

Only two months after launch, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are now a steal

Jon Mundy 10 hours ago
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has plummeted to just £198

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has plummeted to just £198

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Galaxy S24 is now so much cheaper than the iPhone 16

Galaxy S24 is now so much cheaper than the iPhone 16

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Pixel 9 deals don’t get better than this

Pixel 9 deals don’t get better than this

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words