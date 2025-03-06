The Nothing Phone 3a is great, but this 2a price cut has my attention

Even though the Nothing Phone 3a is the talk of the town right now, I’d argue that the biggest deal can be found on its predecessor.

By all means, starting at just £329, the new Nothing Phone 3a helps to raise the bar on the budget phone market by quite a bit, not the least because of its exciting design and incredibly refined software experience.

However, the 256GB model of last year’s Nothing Phone 2a can now be bought for only £252.06 on Amazon, marking a massive 28% reduction on its original £349 asking price. Unless you’re obsessed with having the most up to date tech out there, the Nothing Phone 2a is easily the better buy for budget conscious consumers.

Nothing Phone 2a 256GB on sale The higher-specced 256GB model of the Nothing Phone 2a just dropped to a phenomenally affordable price, making it a better buy than the Nothing Phone 3a for for those on a tighter budget. Amazon

Was £349

Now just £252.06 View Deal

Even though its now been dethroned by a successor, the Nothing Phone 2a is still a great budget handset worth having in 2025. For starters, no other Android phone has come close to matching the unique designs that have allowed Nothing phones to stand out in the first place, with an almost space-age aesthetic that immediately draws your attention.

The backing also uses Nothing’s iconic glyphs to let you know of key bits of information such as incoming calls, notifications and the amount of battery left to charge, all without ever having to flip the phone over and look at the display.

When you do dive into the phone however, you’ll notice just how much attention has been paid to the software experience, more so than almost any other Android phone out there. In our 4.5-star review for the device, Jon Mundy wrote:

“Nothing retains Android’s excellent underpinnings, wisely choosing not to mess too much with the notification pane or Settings menus. What it offers is highly stylised icons, folders, and fonts, all of which have a retro pixel-art style to them that feeds into the whole Game Boy Advance vibe given off by the hardware.”

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about. Substack

Weekly newsletter

Sign up for free View Deal

To top things off, the phone also boasts an excellent battery life thanks to its 5000mAh cell which managed to leave our tester with about 50% left in the tank at the end of each typical day. You can’t ask for fairer than that from a budget phone.

There’s no telling how long the Nothing Phone 2a will stay at this price, but if you want to save a small fortune on your next upgrade then this is the best option right now.