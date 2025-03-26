Nothing’s modular CMF phone just got way more affordable

Nothing sub-brand CMF is focused on bringing unique smartphone tech to the market at a more affordable price point – something taken to the next level when combined with Amazon’s spring sale extravaganza.

Take the CMF Phone 1, for example. It’s already affordable at its regular £209 RRP, but it has plummeted to just £169 during the Amazon sales. That’s a not-insignificant saving of £40 for the 128GB smartphone, representing a solid 20% discount.

CMF Phone 1 plummets to £169 at Amazon The CMF Phone 1 is a stylish, modular smartphone made all the more affordable by Amazon’s spring sale event. At just £169, it’s an absolute steal. Amazon

£40 off

£169 View Deal

The offer is available in all colour options, meaning you can opt for either Black, Light Green, or Orange depending on your tastes – but the phone’s modular design means this can be tweaked later on.

The Phone 1’s modular design is easily the most unique thing about the smartphone; not only can you swap out the default back panel for a vegan-backed alternative in other colours, but you can also add accessories via a dedicated Accessory Point in the bottom left of the phone, be it a stand, card case, or even a lanyard.

Nothing has gone a step further by releasing documentation detailing the exact dimensions of Phone 1 in a bid to encourage the community to create their own unique designs for the smartphone – something you won’t find anywhere else in the smartphone market, let alone at the more affordable end.

On the front, you’ll find a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2000nits that should be perfect for bingeing movies and scrolling through TikTok. It’s also powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300, a fairly solid mid-range chipset, along with a 5000mAh battery that should last all day without much issue.

Combine the modular design with the solid spec, and you’ve got a great, affordable smartphone made all the more tempting at its discounted price point.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel. Get Access

There’s a reason why the CMF Phone 1 achieved a solid 4.5-star rating and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award when we reviewed it back at launch. We praised the modular design charm, attractive Android user interface in the form of Nothing OS and solid everyday performance and described it as “punch[ing] well above its £209 price point.”

While the Amazon spring sale continues until Monday, 31 March, at 23:59 UK time, this deal is not guaranteed to last. So, if you are tempted by the stylish modular smartphone, you’d better act sooner rather than later.