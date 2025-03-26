:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nothing’s modular CMF phone just got way more affordable

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Nothing sub-brand CMF is focused on bringing unique smartphone tech to the market at a more affordable price point – something taken to the next level when combined with Amazon’s spring sale extravaganza. 

Take the CMF Phone 1, for example. It’s already affordable at its regular £209 RRP, but it has plummeted to just £169 during the Amazon sales. That’s a not-insignificant saving of £40 for the 128GB smartphone, representing a solid 20% discount. 

CMF Phone 1 plummets to £169 at Amazon

CMF Phone 1 plummets to £169 at Amazon

The CMF Phone 1 is a stylish, modular smartphone made all the more affordable by Amazon’s spring sale event. At just £169, it’s an absolute steal.

  • Amazon
  • £40 off
  • £169
View Deal

The offer is available in all colour options, meaning you can opt for either Black, Light Green, or Orange depending on your tastes – but the phone’s modular design means this can be tweaked later on. 

The Phone 1’s modular design is easily the most unique thing about the smartphone; not only can you swap out the default back panel for a vegan-backed alternative in other colours, but you can also add accessories via a dedicated Accessory Point in the bottom left of the phone, be it a stand, card case, or even a lanyard. 

Nothing has gone a step further by releasing documentation detailing the exact dimensions of Phone 1 in a bid to encourage the community to create their own unique designs for the smartphone – something you won’t find anywhere else in the smartphone market, let alone at the more affordable end. 

On the front, you’ll find a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2000nits that should be perfect for bingeing movies and scrolling through TikTok. It’s also powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300, a fairly solid mid-range chipset, along with a 5000mAh battery that should last all day without much issue. 

Combine the modular design with the solid spec, and you’ve got a great, affordable smartphone made all the more tempting at its discounted price point. 

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel.

Get Access

There’s a reason why the CMF Phone 1 achieved a solid 4.5-star rating and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award when we reviewed it back at launch. We praised the modular design charm, attractive Android user interface in the form of Nothing OS and solid everyday performance and described it as “punch[ing] well above its £209 price point.”

While the Amazon spring sale continues until Monday, 31 March, at 23:59 UK time, this deal is not guaranteed to last. So, if you are tempted by the stylish modular smartphone, you’d better act sooner rather than later. 

You might like…

Forget all other fitness trackers, this discounted Garmin is a runner’s dream

Forget all other fitness trackers, this discounted Garmin is a runner’s dream

Thomas Deehan 2 mins ago
Save over 20% on WD’s mighty 20TB external hard drive

Save over 20% on WD’s mighty 20TB external hard drive

Jessica Gorringe 17 mins ago
This is the one power bank I’m recommending to friends and family right now

This is the one power bank I’m recommending to friends and family right now

Thomas Deehan 32 mins ago
Secure yourself a new phone for under £100 during Amazon’s spring sale

Secure yourself a new phone for under £100 during Amazon’s spring sale

Lewis Painter 46 mins ago
Spring is saved thanks to these phenomenal vacuum deals from Dreame

Spring is saved thanks to these phenomenal vacuum deals from Dreame

Nick Rayner 57 mins ago
Our favourite noise-cancelling over-ears are £120 cheaper for a limited time only

Our favourite noise-cancelling over-ears are £120 cheaper for a limited time only

Hannah Davies 60 mins ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access