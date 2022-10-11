 large image

Amazon Prime sale live – All the best deals

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nothing Ear (1) true wireless headphones get an excellent Prime Day discount

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

The Nothing Ear (1) true wireless headphones are available at a knock-down price for Amazon Prime customers, thanks to this recent reduction.

Before the Nothing Phone (1), the start-up brand made its name with a pair of true wireless earphones named the Nothing Ear (1). Once being sold with only limited availability, these are now available for the irresistible price of £74.99, representing a 25% saving.

This isn’t the only great product you’ll find on sale today; check our comprehensive Best Amazon Prime Day Early Access deals page for the full lowdown.

Save £25 on the Nothing Ear (1) true wireless headphones

Save £25 on the Nothing Ear (1) true wireless headphones

These affordable true wireless headphones with Active Noise Cancelling are now even more reasonably-priced, thanks to a 25% price drop. Get yourself a pair of these earbuds for listening to your music on the go.

  • Amazon
  • Was £99.99
  • Now £74.99
View Deal

The Nothing Ear (1) headphones have plenty of highlights, starting with the design. The transparent coating allows you to see the neatly ordered components within, which is a uniquely different look unlike many other headphones on the market, and we were fans.

They don’t just look good either, but they feel good too; whether walking or running, in our experience these buds stayed firmly secure in our ears without threatening to fall out.

Above though, sound quality is the most important consideration when buying headphones, and fortunately the Nothing Ear (1) held up well in this area too, giving us good audio across the spectrum of sound, even though the bass was a little on the weaker side.

Sometimes, however, the Bluetooth connection was a little temperamental, and so that’s one potential downside of this pair.

Save £25 on the Nothing Ear (1) true wireless headphones

Save £25 on the Nothing Ear (1) true wireless headphones

These affordable true wireless headphones with Active Noise Cancelling are now even more reasonably-priced, thanks to a 25% price drop. Get yourself a pair of these earbuds for listening to your music on the go.

  • Amazon
  • Was £99.99
  • Now £74.99
View Deal

In the verdict of our review of the buds we said, “The audio is pleasingly precise, Active Noise Cancellation works well, and they are very comfortable to wear whether you’re being active or at rest.” We scored the buds 4.5/5 and awarded them a recommended badge.

As this is a Prime Early Access deal, you will need to either sign up for Amazon Prime or already be a member to access this discounted price.

You might like…

Add some smarts to your old TV with this Roku Express streaming stick deal

Add some smarts to your old TV with this Roku Express streaming stick deal

Gemma Ryles 1 hour ago
Save £650 on the LG C1 OLED in this Amazon Prime deal

Save £650 on the LG C1 OLED in this Amazon Prime deal

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
Grab a Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop for less than £1000

Grab a Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop for less than £1000

Ryan Jones 1 hour ago
Snatch up the Sony LinkBuds S for just £100

Snatch up the Sony LinkBuds S for just £100

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones have seen their first major price drop

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones have seen their first major price drop

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Foldables are finally affordable: Bag the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for just £499 right now

Foldables are finally affordable: Bag the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for just £499 right now

Max Parker 3 hours ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.