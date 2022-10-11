Nothing Ear (1) true wireless headphones get an excellent Prime Day discount

The Nothing Ear (1) true wireless headphones are available at a knock-down price for Amazon Prime customers, thanks to this recent reduction.

Before the Nothing Phone (1), the start-up brand made its name with a pair of true wireless earphones named the Nothing Ear (1). Once being sold with only limited availability, these are now available for the irresistible price of £74.99, representing a 25% saving.

This isn’t the only great product you’ll find on sale today; check our comprehensive Best Amazon Prime Day Early Access deals page for the full lowdown.

Save £25 on the Nothing Ear (1) true wireless headphones These affordable true wireless headphones with Active Noise Cancelling are now even more reasonably-priced, thanks to a 25% price drop. Get yourself a pair of these earbuds for listening to your music on the go. Amazon

Was £99.99

Now £74.99 View Deal

The Nothing Ear (1) headphones have plenty of highlights, starting with the design. The transparent coating allows you to see the neatly ordered components within, which is a uniquely different look unlike many other headphones on the market, and we were fans.

They don’t just look good either, but they feel good too; whether walking or running, in our experience these buds stayed firmly secure in our ears without threatening to fall out.

Above though, sound quality is the most important consideration when buying headphones, and fortunately the Nothing Ear (1) held up well in this area too, giving us good audio across the spectrum of sound, even though the bass was a little on the weaker side.

Sometimes, however, the Bluetooth connection was a little temperamental, and so that’s one potential downside of this pair.

In the verdict of our review of the buds we said, “The audio is pleasingly precise, Active Noise Cancellation works well, and they are very comfortable to wear whether you’re being active or at rest.” We scored the buds 4.5/5 and awarded them a recommended badge.

As this is a Prime Early Access deal, you will need to either sign up for Amazon Prime or already be a member to access this discounted price.