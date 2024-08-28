Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Not even a week after launch, Pixel 9 Pro XL is discounted

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Pixel 9 Pro XL hasn’t even been out a week yet, but it’s already been discounted.

Voxi Mobile is selling the 256GB Pixel 9 Pro XL, with its £1,199 RRP, for just £1,047.60. You’ll need to grab a Voxi contract plan while you’re at it, but these start from just £10 and roll over every 30 days. This means you can cancel it straight away.

Overall you’re paying £1,057.60, then, which is around £140 cheaper than the typical price.

Save £150 on the Pixel 9 Pro XL

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is already available at a cut price, with Voxi Mobile cutting around £150 off the price of the 256GB model.

What’s more, with this being Voxi Mobile, you can either opt to buy it outright or spread the payment over 12 to 36 months, interest free.

Voxi is only running this plan until September 3, so you shouldn’t hang around if it’s of interest. And if you’re in the market for a new flagship phone, it really should be.

Our reviewer gave the Pixel 9 Pro XL a healthy 4.5 out of 5, calling it “one of the most exciting Pixels in a long time”. Not only do you get a flattened-out design refresh, but the camera offering is even better, with improved ultra-wide and selfie sensors.

Google has doubled down on AI with this year’s model, offering speedier on-device processing courtesy of the new Tensor G4 chip and a massive 16GB of RAM. You also get a new searchable Pixel Screenshots app, as well as a fun new Pixel Studio app that lets AI generate fresh artwork for you.

Besides this, Google’s seven year software update promise continues to be one of the very best in the business. With a new more robust design, it might actually last you a healthy portion of that seven years too, if you’re careful with it.

All in all, we reckon that the Pixel 9 Pro XL is one of the best phones of the year so far, which makes this early price cut pretty extraordinary.

