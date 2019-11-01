This Nokia 9 PureView Price Crash is only available until midnight tonight

For one day only, you have the chance to save an excellent £200 on Nokia’s flagship smartphone. Amazon is selling the Nokia 9 PureView at just £349.99 for the rest of today. If you’re after a new phone and want an upgrade that won’t clean out your bank account, do not miss out on this offer.

If you’re a budding smartphone photographer then what you really care about in a phone is the camera, or should I say cameras? The Nokia 9 PureView has you covered, featuring a next-level array of five 12-megapixel cameras, which work together to gather almost three times the light of a normal smartphone camera.

Five cameras are better than one, or so they say. Also featuring an LED flash and Time-of-Flight imaging sensor, the 9 PureView can’t be beaten for picture quality at its current price point. Smart as well as powerful, the shots taken by each camera are consolidated and combined by the phone, using image-processing algorithms to ensure you’re always getting the finest pics possible.

The Nokia 9 PureView is more than just a great set of cameras with a phone attached though and there’s plenty more to draw you to this deal. With an optical in-display fingerprint scanner, Qi wireless charging, as well as a beautiful display with HDR support, the 9 Pureview is a solid high-end Nokia phone any way you look at it.

That said, we do find it lacks some of the power that comes with other brands’ flagships, running on last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip, rather than the 855. The camera is the real show-stopper here, and the rest of the features come more as added bonuses. If you’re never going to take photos on your phone, this might not be the one for you.

For everyone else though, this is an excellent bit of kit, at such a steep discount that we can only highly recommend you pick it up. Bear in mind that this is a limited offer – you only have until tonight to make your mind up.

