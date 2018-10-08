Nokia 7.1 with free UE Wonderboom Speaker, 50% off the Fire HD 8 Tablet, plus more deals

Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech.

1. Nokia 7.1 with free UE Wonderboom Bluetooth Speaker

The recent Nokia phones have impressed the team here at Trusted Reviews, and the Nokia 7.1 seems ready to repeat that trend. The new smartphone boasts dual rear-facing cameras and a HDR display, all for under £300, but that’s not even the best part. If you preorder the device through Carphone Warehouse, you’ll get a UE Wonderboom Bluetooth Speaker completely free. The speaker – which we gave 4.5/5 – has an RRP of £89.99, meaning that you’re effectively getting the Nokia 7.1 for just £210.

2. Fire HD 8 Tablet

The Fire HD 8 was already a great value tablet, particularly for anyone who’s subscribes to the Amazon Prime ecosystem, but for just £49.99 (50% off) it’s an absolute steal. Don’t hang around though, this is Amazon’s deal of the day and so you’ll have missed your chance by the time tomorrow comes around.

3. Xbox One X with three games (including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey) and a two-month Now TV voucher

At this rate, I think we’ll have a new Xbox One X deal every week, but this one’s definitely worth posting about. With the recent release of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, GAME has updated its Xbox One X bundles to feature Ubisoft’s latest project. Now you can nab the Xbox One X with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Forza Horizon 4, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Prey and a two-month Now TV voucher for just £439.99 – that’s a massive saving of £132.97.

4. Transcend 128GB Micro SD Card

Whether you have a tablet, a phone, a camera or even a Nintendo Switch, having a bit of extra memory on board with a Micro SD card is always a great shout. For just £21.99 (£11 cheaper than usual) you can nab this 128GB Micro SD card from Transcend, which will be more than enough storage to see you into the foreseeable future.