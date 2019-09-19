Buymobiles.net is giving away the iPhone 11 with two times the data for the same price of its EE 25GB plan at just £46 a month.

Buy now: iPhone 11 50GB Contract for £46 a month

The iPhone 11 is about to be released and Buymobiles.net has got a too-good-to-miss deal. Offering 50GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts, on top of a powerful new handset to boot, there’s also no upfront cost to speak of.

Best iPhone 11 Contract Deal iPhone 11 64GB Black, EE - 50GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts Alongside free subscriptions to Apple Music, MTV Play, BT Sport, as well as the new Apple TV+ streaming service, get an amazing value monthly allowance alongside the brand new iPhone 11 handset.

Broken down, this iPhone 11 contract deal is amazing value for money. Coming to a total of £1,104 across the 24-month period, take away the £729 value of the handset itself and you’ll be paying just £15.62 a month for a not too shabby data allowance.

Released alongside the slightly more premium handsets, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the iPhone 11 still packs a punch, even as the more affordable offering from Apple’s 2019 line-up. Walking in the footsteps of the UK’s best-selling iPhone XR, there are a few similarities to be found in the two handsets, namely in its 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and selection of colourful variants.

Available in yellow, white, black, product red and new shades purple and green, its important to note there are significant differences that make the iPhone 11 an upgrade from your XR. For avid photographers, the iPhone 11 benefits from a dual camera set-up, flaunting a wide and ultra wide sensor in its quad module, a new design feature existing across the three recently launched handsets.

The iPhone 11 also comes packing with the brand new A13 Bionic chip, which is set to make the new iPhones years beyond other smartphones in its processing powers. Boosting both CPU and GPU performance, the A13 Bionic chip makes what was already a pretty impressive battery life in the XR pitiful with the iPhone 11 said to last a further hour before it needs a charging boost.

Best iPhone 11 Contract Deal iPhone 11 64GB Black, EE - 50GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts Alongside free subscriptions to Apple Music, MTV Play, BT Sport, as well as the new Apple TV+ streaming service, get an amazing value monthly allowance alongside the brand new iPhone 11 handset.

A real step-up in terms of overall performance, we’ve yet to review the iPhone 11 but it definitely sounds like the upgrade Apple’s more budget iPhone deserves. Coupled with a tariff that can more than keep up, this EE contract from Buymobiles.net also comes with six months of Apple Music, three months of BT Sport, six months of MTV Play, as well as a free year’s subscription to Apple’s new streaming service, Apple TV+.

All for £46 a month, browse till your heart’s content with this 50GB of data iPhone 11 plan.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…