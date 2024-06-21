Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

No other Galaxy S22 Ultra deal comes close to this

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’re looking to upgrade your smartphone but aren’t fussed about owning the latest, most premium piece of tech then this deal on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one for you. 

Giffgaff states its ‘like new’ refurbished handsets have no visible scratches on the screen or body. ‘Like new’ handsets also boast a 24-month warranty for extra peace of mind, plus all devices are cleaned and tested to ensure 100% working order. 

It’s worth noting that if you’re a new Giffgaff customer then you’ll need to add at least a £10 SIM to your order. This is flexible and can be cancelled immediately after purchase, so you won’t incur any future costs. 

Despite not being Samsung’s latest S-series smartphone, the S22 Ultra remains a reliable choice as it boasts impressive features, including a versatile camera system, a stunning display and 45W fast charging, all housed in a mighty 6.8-inch handset. 

Its OLED display not only packs a sharp 1440p resolution but boasts an adaptive refresh rate from 1-120Hz for smooth scrolling – a feature that is still missing from the flagship iPhone 15. This then jumps to a massive 240Hz sampling rate with Game Mode enabled too. 

If you’re a keen photographer then you’ll especially appreciate the four rear cameras which includes a 108MP main lens and boasts impressive zoom capability that’s on par with offerings from Apple and Google.

We gave the Galaxy S22 Ultra a near-perfect 4.5-star rating with Editor Max Parker concluding: “this is a phone that packs everything possible. From the display to the camera and the internals this is a big phone for those who want all the features possible.”

If you’re looking for a capable Android smartphone that boasts a majority of the premium features that are still being rolled out in handsets today – but doesn’t cost a fortune – then this Galaxy S22 Ultra deal from Giffgaff is perfect for you.

