No-one’s talking about this epic Ninja Double Stack air fryer deal

Jon Mundy

It’s not unusual to find a great deal on Ninja air fryers, but this particular deal on the Double Stack XL seems to be flying under the radar.

The deal involves heading to Ninja’s eBay outlet and picking up a certified refurbished model of the Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer. It costs just £189, which is already a saving of 30% on the £269.99 RRP.

Save up to £100 on the Ninja Double Stack XL air fryer

Ninja’s eBay outlet is offering savings of up to £100 on the Double Stack XL air fryer.

However, if you then apply the code FRESHFINDS10 at checkout, you’ll save an extra £18.90 for a final price of £170.10. That’s a £99.89 saving on the brand new model, overall.

As we’ve already mentioned, this gets you a refurbished model rather than a brand spanking new unit. However, with this being an official Ninja deal, you can be assured that it “has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by the manufacturer or a manufacturer-approved vendor”.

The appearance of this Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer is said to be “pristine, like new”, while the performance is “fully functional”. You also get a one year guarantee, just as if it were a brand new model.

As for the Ninja Double Stack XL itself, it’s a flat out brilliant air fryer for those who want a full-sized option but have only limited worktop space.

Our home tech editor David Ludlow reviewed this one for us, and awarded a score of 5 out of 5, calling it “A brilliant space-saving dual-zone air fryer”.

He particularly appreciated the double decker configuration of this air fryer, which positions the two cavernous cooking compartments on top of one another rather than side-by-side.

This results in a relatively small footprint, whilst maintaining 9.5L of cooking space. New to this model is dual-layer cooking, which means that you can potentially cook up to four different things at once.

What with this being a Ninja, it produces excellent cooking results, and has impeccably intuitive controls. If you’re looking to maximise your tiny kitchen’s cooking potential, this could be the deal for you.

