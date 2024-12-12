No-one’s noticed just how cheap the TicWatch Pro 5 is right now

The TicWatch Pro 5 is available for a remarkably cheap price right now, but it’s quite easy to miss.

Amazon is currently selling the TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch for £201.99, which is already 22% below the previous price of £259.99. However, if you click the voucher button below, you’ll chop an extra £37 off.

Save £95 on the TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch The TicWatch Pro 5 is available at a steep £95 discount on Amazon right now when you tick the voucher box. Amazon

Save £95 with voucher

Now £164.99 View Deal

Proceed to checkout after ticking that box, and you’ll find that the price has dropped to £164.99. That’s a total bargain for a hugely accomplished WearOS smartwatch.

Our very own Deputy Editor and resident fitness tech enthusiast Thomas Deehan reviewed the TicWatch Pro 5 at launch, and came away mightily impressed. In his 4.5 out of 5 review, Thomas called it “A great smartwatch that’s easy to recommend to most people”.

He went on to explain that “the TicWatch Pro 5 excels in battery life and fast charging while its hassle-free Wear OS experience feels great to use on a daily basis.”

The stamina of the TicWatch Pro 5 really is special, putting other similarly capable smartwatches to shame. You’d normally be lucky to finish the day with a solid amount of power left, but the TicWatch Pro 5 can go up to five days on a single charge. In testing, Thomas generally found that he would go about three days between charges.

Much of this comes down to the TicWatch’s unique secondary FSTN display, which saps way less power than the primary AMOLED screen.

This is an extremely rugged watch too, with military-grade durability as well as water resistance up to 5ATM (50 metres).

All of this and the TicWatch Pro 5 runs on Google’s slick WearOS, meaning it’ll hook up to your Android phone and supply all the notifications and apps you could want from a wearable.

The TicWatch Pro 5 is a pretty comprehensive smartwatch, and at this price it’s also downright cheap.