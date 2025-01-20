Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nintendo Switch’s most underrated Mario game is massively cheap

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Nintendo Switch console may be on borrowed time as the flagship machine, but in true Nintendo fashion the games are timeless. So we love this saving on the Super Mario RPG for the Switch.

Amazon UK is selling the Super Mario RPG Remake for Switch for £20.70, which is less than half of the £44.99 original asking price for this beloved reprisal of the SNES classic.

Super Mario RPG for just over twenty quid

Super Mario RPG for just over twenty quid

The Super Mario RPG remake for the Nintendo Switch is now less than half price on Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was £44.99
  • Now £20.70
View Deal

This is a limited time deal (it’s been £26.66 previously so will probably revert back to that soon) and there’s free one-day delivery with Amazon Prime.

This is the physical version of the game and, if you’re eyeing a Switch 2 purchase already, you can be assured this title will work with the new console too.

Super Mario RPG was first released on the Super Nintendo all the way back in 1996 and it was the first time Mario had stepped into the role playing game realm.

If you absolutely adored the original, there’s good news here. Nintendo isn’t messing with anything beyond the graphics. It’s a faithful reproduction of the gameplay, but with visuals more befitting of the modern era.

The game’s plot sees the unlikely alliance of Mario, Bowser and Peach, who team up to repair the Star Road.

Our reviewer loved this game and called it a “gorgeous reimagining of the SNES classic” and praised the gorgeous new 3D animations, excellent remastered soundtracks, the chuckle-worthy jokes and combat that still holds up.

He gave it a four-star score: “Super Mario RPG on Switch is a glorious remake of the SNES classic, with the revamped 3D visuals proving a massive upgrade on the 2D sprites, giving new life to the many zany characters and fantastical worlds.

“If you’re looking for a simple RPG with that iconic Nintendo charm, then Super Mario RPG will be a great addition to your library.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

