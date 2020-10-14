Nintendo Switch price drop – save £25 with this Animal Crossing bundle

Missed out on the best Prime Day Switch deals? Currys PC World is here to save the day. Order the Nintendo Switch and Animal Crossing: New Horizons together for just £294 and get free delivery when you enter the code GAMINGFREEDEL at the checkout.

Separately, the Nintendo Switch and a copy of the latest Animal Crossing title will set you back £279 and £39.99, respectively. Buy the two bundled together and you’ll save yourself a nice chunk of money. Add to that the £5 you’ll save on next day delivery with code GAMINGFREEDEL and you’ve got a deal to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day bonanza.

The Switch is a hybrid console from Nintendo, offering the best of handheld and at-home gaming in one package. You can go from you playing on your TV to out and about in seconds thanks to the Switch’s incredibly versatile design.

The console consists of a 6.2-inch tablet with two removable Joy-Con controllers. It includes a vibrant 720p HD display and nine hours of battery life for when the console isn’t hooked up to your TV. There’s also a 32GB hard drive to carry all your favourite games.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was the winner of our Best Nintendo Switch Game category at this year’s Trusted Reviews Awards. The game allows you to build your own idyllic island and interact with islanders as you navigate your new virtual life.

“Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the best game I’ve played this year, and immediately cements itself as one of the generation’s defining experiences. Fans will be playing it for years, watching as the seasons roll by and unveil the true potential of what has been created here”, wrote gaming editor Jade King.

“Alongside the implementation of future updates and content created by players themselves, it’s only going to evolve into something greater, which is a triumphant achievement given the foundations are already that of a masterpiece. If you own a Switch, what are you waiting for?”

You’ll want to act fast to take advantage of this offer. Visit Currys PC World now and enter code GAMINGFREEDEL to get a Nintendo Switch and Animal Crossing: New Horizons for just £294 with free delivery.

