The Nintendo Switch OLED has been hard to come by since its recent launch, but it’s now available for purchase via Very.

The online retailer is offering numerous bundles, with one packing in Animal Crossing and another featuring both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. But it’s the Metroid Dread bundle that particularly caught our eye, with the latest Samus Arran adventure achieving a perfect score in our recent review.

Nintendo Switch OLED is back in stock with Metroid Dread bundle The Nintendo Switch OLED is back in stock over at Very, and has been bundled in with Metroid Dread for a £10 discount. If you’re planning on buying the new portable console ahead of Christmas, this may well be one of your last chances. Very

Save £10

£349.98 View Deal

Very is bundling the Nintendo Switch OLED with Metroid Dread for £349.98. That admittedly only sees you save £10, but this is still likely the best deal you’re going to find during Black Friday since both Metroid Dread and the Switch OLED only launched last month.

It’s worth mentioning that Very has listed the Switch OLED as being available to ‘preorder’, with delivery expected on 21/12/2021. That means if you order now, you should get it just in time for Christmas.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is an upgraded version of the standard model, featuring an improved screen with enhanced contrast and colour accuracy. It can play all of the same games as the standard Switch, so you don’t need to worry about leaving behind your game library.

We gave the Nintendo Switch OLED a 4 out of 5 rating in our review, with our verdict saying: “The Nintendo Switch OLED is a fantastic upgrade for portable play, with the new screen looking significantly better than the standard model’s. But with no substantial upgrade for docked mode, it isn’t a worthwhile purchase for those who just want a home console for the TV.”

Very claims that it has sold over 100 units of this particular Metroid Dread bundle in the last 48 hours, so if you’re eager to land the portable console ahead of Christmas, you’ll have to act quickly.

And if you don’t fancy playing Metroid Dread, follow the above ‘View Deal’ link and check out some of the other Switch OLED bundles instead. If you fancy checking out some more offers, you can scope out our collection of the best Black Friday deals available right now.