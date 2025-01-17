Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Switch OLED is now down to a bargain price after the Switch 2 announcement

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Following Nintendo’s surprise announcement that the Switch 2 is coming later this year, the Switch OLED is seeing a huge price cut in response.

Get the Nintendo Switch OLED in White for just £264 on Amazon, which is a solid £45.99 off its official RRP from Nintendo. 

Launched as an updated version of the standard Switch console, the Nintendo Switch OLED allows for better quality portable play thanks to its new and improved OLED screen. 

The OLED touchscreen allows for stunning contrast and excellent colour accuracy, which we found results in a picture quality that’s superior to the original portable. In fact, our reviewer stated the display looks “brighter with bolder and more vibrant colours popping out of the display”.

The Switch OLED also boasts a larger seven-inch screen and a sturdier kickstand to hold the screen up when you’re gaming via tabletop mode, which makes both multiplayer and portable play feel more enjoyable than before.

Otherwise you can play the console in handheld mode or dock your Switch OLED and enjoy HD gaming through your TV set.

You can also expect to play all your favourite Nintendo Switch games on the Switch OLED including Animal Crossing, Mario Kart and The Legend of Zelda.

Subscribe to a monthly or annual Nintendo Online membership to benefit from online gaming and access classic Game Boy, Game Boy Colour, NES and Super NES games that have been optimised for the console. 

Overall, we gave the Switch OLED a four-star rating, with our reviewer concluding you should buy the console if you “want Nintendo’s very best gaming portable” as the “jump in picture quality is very much worth the upgrade” from the standard Switch console. 

If you’re looking for a versatile gaming console that can be played handheld, in tabletop mode or connected to the TV, then the Nintendo Switch OLED is the perfect choice, especially as it’s currently seeing a rare price drop on Amazon.

