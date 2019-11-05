The Nintendo Switch Lite can now be yours for only £179.99

The eBay gods have spoken again and you can pick up the latest Nintendo console drop for £20 less than its original price point with the discount code PRISTINE.

A great deal straight from Argos via its eBay store, the Nintendo Switch Lite can now be bought for just £179.99, £20 off its standard £199.99 pricing, making you the proud owner of the latest console from Nintendo without even paying the full cost.

Best Nintendo Switch Lite Deal Nintendo Switch Lite Handheld Console - Turquoise Get the younger sibling to the innovative Nintendo Switch and enjoy a more compact, portable edition with exclusively handheld play. Enjoy the exceptional 720p display, an assortment of controls and a colourful design.

Enjoy a guaranteed exceptional gaming experience with the nifty little Nintendo Switch Lite and ensure you reap the benefits of this fabulous saving by quoting the discount code PRISTINE when you reach the eBay checkout.

Coming in a compact, admittedly pretty adorable design, the Nintendo Switch Lite is of course the younger sibling to the fully packed Nintendo Switch Lite hybrid gaming console. Put simply, the Nintendo Switch Lite packs all the good stuff the original model harboured into a gaming device that is strictly for handheld, portable play.

Stretching 91.1 x 208 x 13.9mm in comparison to the original Nintendo Switch’s 102 x 239 x 13.9mm, the Nintendo Switch is indeed smaller and also lighter, weighing just 275g in comparison to its older brother’s 297g.

Still packing a stunning 720p resolution that brings to life the stunning graphics of fan favourites like The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it goes without saying the screen itself is also on the smaller side of things, measuring up at just 5.5-inches, whereas the original model’s sits at 6.7-inches.

For those looking to exclusively play Nintendo hits in handheld mode, the Nintendo Switch Lite is an easy choice. Not only is it more affordable, cased in an array of bright, fun colours, including yellow, turquoise and the more muted grey variant, but, as we stated in our review: “Improved battery life and a more comfortable design also sit alongside existing features that have already proved a hit, making this a tempting proposition for both new and existing owners.”

Really, there’s no time like the present to pick up the Nintendo Switch Lite for £179.99 using the discount code PRISTINE. Although we anticipate seeing some great bundle Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, patterns show the consoles alone rarely go down much in price.

