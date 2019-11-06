Links Awakening and the Nintendo Switch Lite both came out back in September and, naturally, they’re a perfect team. This re-imagining of the 1993 Zelda title fits the spirit of the Switch Lite console like a glove, it’s light-hearted fun that’s great on-the-go. Now, you can pick them both up for just £235.99.

This deal includes the special Pokemon-inspired edition ‘Zacian and Zamazenta’ Switch Lite.

If you’re in the market for a Switch Lite and want to start your games library in the same purchase, this bundle could be the one for you. Link’s Awakening usually costs around £45 on its own, with the special editions Switch Lite coming in at £199.99, so your saving ten pounds on your first game purchase by buying in as you invest in your new console.

It’s not the biggest discount in the world but, notably, these are two items that are seemingly in high demand at the moment. As a result it’s been very, very hard to get any sort of discount on either item.

When we reviewed Link’s Awakening we were impressed with the way Link’s world had been created. We loved the visuals, characters and satisfying gameplay.

Trusted Reviews’ Jade King said in her review: “The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is an excellent remake of an already enamoured classic, translating its unorthodox approach to a traditional Zelda outing into the modern day with absolute ease. Even after two decades and change, it still plays like a dream and looks even better thanks to its adorable diorama visuals.

“Nintendo has taken the quirky, outward thinking adventure and jazzed it up for a new generation, while keeping a surprising amount of the original’s content intact. Many of the puzzles, enemies, items and elements of the plot are unscathed, but look better than ever.”

We gave the title four stars. It’s classic Nintendo fodder and it’s great fun. It’s flying off the shelves at the moment too, so any discount is a decent discount at this point. If you’re in the market for a Switch Lite this could be a good bundle for you.

