You can finally grab the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con for a bargain price

Add a bit of flair to your Nintendo Switch with these colourful neon green and pink Joy-Cons with a rare discount, courtesy of GAME.

The Nintendo Switch has proven to be a revelation, bringing console quality gaming on the go. A big part of its success has been its innovative Joy-Con controllers, which enable you to play multiplayer games in a range of different ways. Packing in lots of clever tech, new Joy-Con controllers don’t normally come cheap, however.

Thanks to this rare discount, you can pick up the eye-catching neon green and neon pink Joy-Cons for just £57.99, a substantial saving on their usual £69.99 retail price. Considering each Joy-Con can be used individually for multiplayer games, that’s a bargain.

The clever Joy-Cons can be used attached to your Nintendo Switch console or together in a separate controller grip as a standard controller. Alternatively, use each one individually with certain games like Super Mario Party or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for multiplayer mayhem.

Inside, each controller includes other clever tech like HD Rumble, motion sensing and NFC for using with Amiibo. They can also be used with other accessories like Nintendo’s clever Labo series for more ways to play. Needless to say, the Joy-Con are seriously innovative.

If you want to add some visual flair to your Nintendo Switch, these neon models are a great shout. Originally, they launched alongside the excellent Splatoon 2 game, one of the most fun titles on the Switch.

Considering discounts on Joy-Con are rare, it’s worth snapping these up before they’re gone.

