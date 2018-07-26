Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2018: Deals we expect and discounts live now

Best Nintendo Switch Deals: Nintendo’s wonderful hybrid Switch console is one of the most in-demand gaming devices on the market. That doesn’t mean you can’t grab a bargain, though.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2018

While we’re all waiting to see what sort of Switch bargains Black Friday will bring – and you can be sure we’ll be covering that extensively – we can get a decent idea of what to expect by looking at some of last year’s discounts.

The Nintendo Switch was one of the hottest items of Black Friday 2017, helped by the fact that it was the newest console to hit the market. It meant that the console held its price relatively well so there weren’t completely insane discounts.

Still, there were some great bundles on offer including a Switch console with Super Mario Odyssey and Mario + Rabbids for £299.99 in particular catching our eye. Now that the console is a little older, and we’ve already seen some decent discounts throughout the year, we can expect to see even bigger and better discounts for this year’s Black Friday.

Nintendo Switch deals live right now

While some of us might be able to patiently wait until Black Friday, there are actually a host of discounts on the Nintendo Switch you can pick up right now.

The Nintendo Switch is just about the only device that combines the portability of mobile gaming with the proper controls, rich virtual worlds, and living room comfort of console gaming.

But that description arguably does Nintendo’s console a but of a disservice. The Switch has a vibe and an appeal all of its own.

The ability to play top games anywhere, whether on the bus or in a cafe, is a magical provision. You’ll often hear gamers crying out for a Switch version when a hot new indie game is announced, because the console lends itself so well to such pick up and play experiences. The likes of Hollow Knight, Dead Cells and Enter the Gungeon feel perfectly at home on Switch.

The Switch is also the most multiplayer-friendly console you can buy. Its Joy-Cons can be detached and wielded as two separate controllers for local multiplayer, while online play is also supported.

For more information on what to play on your Switch, check out our list of the Best Nintendo Switch Games. If anything’s going to tempt you into a purchase, it’s that.

Here are the latest and greatest deals on Switch consoles, games, accessories and more – all available right now.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. Be sure to snap them up before they’re gone.

Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Console

Right now, these are the best deals going on a Nintendo Switch with a selection of fantastic titles to hit the ground running with your shiny new console.

Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Accessories

A Nintendo Switch isn’t complete without this list of great accessories from extra controllers to travel cases.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller

A pair of extra Joy-Con controllers are a great way to get a second controller but can also open up your multiplayer options when playing in split Joy-Con mode, where they can be used as two separate controllers.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is one of the most ergonomic controllers going and a great choice if you take your gaming seriously.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Deals Nintendo Switch Pro Controller You can save £5 on a Pro Controller at Amazon and if you're a Prime member, you can even get one of these with Same Day delivery if you're having a gaming emergency. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller You can also save £5 if you purchase your Switch Pro Controller from John Lewis. Here, though, you get the bonus of the UK retailer’s 2 year guarantee.

Nintendo Switch Accessories

Once you’ve got your extra controllers sorted, you’ll want to pick up a protective travel case and screen protector to keep your new console looking pristine.

