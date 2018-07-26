Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2018: Deals we expect and discounts live now

Best Nintendo Switch Deals: Nintendo’s wonderful hybrid Switch console is one of the most in-demand gaming devices on the market. That doesn’t mean you can’t grab a bargain, though.
Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2018
While we’re all waiting to see what sort of Switch bargains Black Friday will bring – and you can be sure we’ll be covering that extensively – we can get a decent idea of what to expect by looking at some of last year’s discounts.
The Nintendo Switch was one of the hottest items of Black Friday 2017, helped by the fact that it was the newest console to hit the market. It meant that the console held its price relatively well so there weren’t completely insane discounts.
Still, there were some great bundles on offer including a Switch console with Super Mario Odyssey and Mario + Rabbids for £299.99 in particular catching our eye. Now that the console is a little older, and we’ve already seen some decent discounts throughout the year, we can expect to see even bigger and better discounts for this year’s Black Friday.
Nintendo Switch deals live right now
While some of us might be able to patiently wait until Black Friday, there are actually a host of discounts on the Nintendo Switch you can pick up right now.
The Nintendo Switch is just about the only device that combines the portability of mobile gaming with the proper controls, rich virtual worlds, and living room comfort of console gaming.
But that description arguably does Nintendo’s console a but of a disservice. The Switch has a vibe and an appeal all of its own.
The ability to play top games anywhere, whether on the bus or in a cafe, is a magical provision. You’ll often hear gamers crying out for a Switch version when a hot new indie game is announced, because the console lends itself so well to such pick up and play experiences. The likes of Hollow Knight, Dead Cells and Enter the Gungeon feel perfectly at home on Switch.
The Switch is also the most multiplayer-friendly console you can buy. Its Joy-Cons can be detached and wielded as two separate controllers for local multiplayer, while online play is also supported.
For more information on what to play on your Switch, check out our list of the Best Nintendo Switch Games. If anything’s going to tempt you into a purchase, it’s that.
Here are the latest and greatest deals on Switch consoles, games, accessories and more – all available right now.
All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. Be sure to snap them up before they’re gone.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Console
Right now, these are the best deals going on a Nintendo Switch with a selection of fantastic titles to hit the ground running with your shiny new console.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals
Nintendo Switch Neon & Super Mario Odyssey
Nintendo Switch Neon & Super Mario Odyssey
If you're after one of the best Mario titles released in recent years, this is the bundle you want on a Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo Switch Neon & Mario Tennis Aces
Nintendo Switch Neon & Mario Tennis Aces
Mario Tennis Aces is the very latest Switch release from Nintendo (and immense fun), so any kind of money saving is a big deal.
Nintendo Switch Neon with Mario Rabbids
Nintendo Switch Neon with Mario Rabbids
One of the surprise successes of the Switch era, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is a charming team-based strategy game.
Nintendo Switch Neon with Captain Toad Treasure Tracker
Nintendo Switch Neon with Captain Toad Treasure Tracker
Captain Toad Treasure Tracker is a delightful action-puzzler starring Mario’s diminutive sidekick. This bundle gets you the game and the Switch console for under £300.
Nintendo Switch Console - Grey + Nintendo Labo Variety Kit - Toy-Con 01
Nintendo Switch Console - Grey + Nintendo Labo Variety Kit - Toy-Con 01
Perhaps you’re interested in the Switch as a means to experience Nintendo’s beguilingly tactile DIY Labo kit. This bundle should set you on your way nicely.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Accessories
A Nintendo Switch isn’t complete without this list of great accessories from extra controllers to travel cases.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller
A pair of extra Joy-Con controllers are a great way to get a second controller but can also open up your multiplayer options when playing in split Joy-Con mode, where they can be used as two separate controllers.
Best Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Deals
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller Pair - Neon Red/Neon Blue
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller Pair - Neon Red/Neon Blue
Amazon currently has the best price for a pair of Neon Joy-Con controllers, saving you £5 off the usual price.
Joy-Con Pair - Neon Green/Neon Pink (Nintendo Switch)
Joy-Con Pair - Neon Green/Neon Pink (Nintendo Switch)
Likewise, you can save £5 on a pair of neon green and pink-coloured Joy-Con controllers, too.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Comfort Grip Mario Classics
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Comfort Grip Mario Classics
Pick up this grip to go with your extra Joy-Con pairs to turn them into a traditional standard controller.
Nintendo Switch Joy Con Charging Dock
Nintendo Switch Joy Con Charging Dock
Pick this up if you want to charge your Joy-Con separately from your Switch. Perfect for multiplayer sessions.
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is one of the most ergonomic controllers going and a great choice if you take your gaming seriously.
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Deals
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
You can save £5 on a Pro Controller at Amazon and if you're a Prime member, you can even get one of these with Same Day delivery if you're having a gaming emergency.
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
You can also save £5 if you purchase your Switch Pro Controller from John Lewis. Here, though, you get the bonus of the UK retailer’s 2 year guarantee.
Nintendo Switch Accessories
Once you’ve got your extra controllers sorted, you’ll want to pick up a protective travel case and screen protector to keep your new console looking pristine.
Best Nintendo Switch Accessories Deals
Orzly Carry Case Compatible With Nintendo Switch
Orzly Carry Case Compatible With Nintendo Switch
If you want to keep your Switch protected while also transporting your controllers and other accessories, this is the case we recommend. You can save 10% when bought at the same time as the Orzly Switch screen protector below.
Screen Protector Nintendo Switch - Orzly Premium Tempered Glass [0.24mm] Screen Protector TWIN Pack [2 x Screen Guards]
Screen Protector Nintendo Switch - Orzly Premium Tempered Glass [0.24mm] Screen Protector TWIN Pack [2 x Screen Guards]
This tempered glass screen protector set is not only easy to apply without bubbles, but it'll also keep your screen looking pristine. Save 10% when bought at the same time as the above case.
Nintendo Switch Hybrid Cover - Super Mario (Nintendo Switch)
Nintendo Switch Hybrid Cover - Super Mario (Nintendo Switch)
One of the lowest prices yet for this handy (and stylish) screen cover, which also doubles for a superior stand.
