Best Nintendo Switch Deals: Super Smash Bros Ultimate bundle now just £299.99

Taking on a portable/home console hybrid, the Nintendo Switch is completely unique when compared to the PS4 or the Xbox One. Building upon concepts laid out by Nintendo’s previous console, the Wii U, the Switch has become one of the most popular gaming consoles in history.

Being the most recent console to hit the market, the Switch is noticeably pricier than it competitors which might factor in with your decision to pick one up. Unlike when it first launched however, there are now a plethora of bundles out there that’ll have you paying less overall – just scroll down to take a look.

Should I buy the Nintendo Switch? – If you or the person you’re buying for are a Nintendo fan, then the answer will emphatically be yes. The Switch will be supported well into the future, unlike Nintendo’s other presently available handheld, the Nintendo 3DS/2DS.

For anyone looking to buy their first Nintendo console, the Switch is a great starting point. With an accessible design that tablet owners will immediately understand, the Switch’s controllers can also be removed and used wirelessly, giving you immediate access to local multiplayer no matter where you are. Strictly speaking, road trips will never be the same again.

Outside of gaming, the Switch is a bit lacking in other features. Aside from a native YouTube app, there is no way to stream content from Netflix, Amazon or Now TV to the console, which leaves something to be desired. With the Hulu app for Switch recently released in the US however, we can expect more native apps to appear on the horizon.

