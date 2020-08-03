Nintendo Switch Deal: Get a brand new Switch Lite for just £169.99

This is not a drill folks – the Nintendo Switch Lite has plummeted once more, letting you nab the super popular portable for the ridiculously low price of just £169.99.

At any time of the year, the Nintendo Switch Lite would set you back £199, but with a near £30 saving right off the bat, you could use that spare cash to pick up a title to go with your new console. With a ton of fantastic titles to choose from like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Paper Mario: The Origami King, you’ll be glad you saved the extra money.

If you’ve been on the lookout for a Nintendo Switch over the last five months, then you’ll know that it’s comparable to trying to find Wally in a landfill. Even now, with most of the work starting to ease out of lockdown, it’s still incredibly difficult to find a brand new Nintendo Switch. On the flip side however, there’s still plenty of stock for the Switch Lite available.

Unless you’re absolutely set on using the Nintendo Switch as a home console, the Switch Lite actually provides a better experience where portability is concerned. With the clue being in the name, the Switch Lite is smaller than its full-fat counterpart, making it small enough to be transported in a coat pocket with ease.

Plus, despite being a smaller console, the Switch Lite also boasts a longer battery life, making it the ideal companion for a long-haul flight or even the daily commute. Old-school Nintendo fans will also appreciate the inclusion of the much loved d-pad, which is noticeably absent on the regular Nintendo Switch.

At present, the aforementioned offer is available on all colour variants of the Switch Lite, so you won’t be penalised for adding a bit more flare to your gaming experience. I’m partial to the slick turquoise option, but there’s no denying that the coral pink variant is eye-catching.

Whichever Switch Lite you go for, you’re getting a great offer and a chance to experience some of the most entertaining games from this generation.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…