Rarely going down in price, now is the time to pick up this fantastic value two for £60 offer at Tesco on arguably two of the Nintendo Switch’s best games: Mario Kart Deluxe 8 and Splatoon.

Retailing at £44 for Mario Kart Deluxe 8 and £42 for Splatoon 2 respectively, there really is no time like the present to get your hands on two fantastic games for the Nintendo Switch consoles, available to buy together for just £60.

Nintendo Switch Games Bundle Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Deluxe 8 and Splatoon 2 for £60 You can now pick up two excellent Nintendo Switch games in this 2 for £60 bundle. Get your hands on Mario Kart Deluxe 8 and Splatoon 2 now and save £26.

Admittedly, the two for £60 offer may have more choice when you shop in your local Tesco store. However, if you don’t already have these two games in your library, you’ll want to. With a combined value of £86, you’re saving a tasty £26 on two games Nintendo is pretty stingy about docking the price of. In fact, pigs might fly the day Mario Kart Deluxe 8 slips beneath the £35 mark. Well, until now.

You may have been living under a rock if you don’t know the ins and outs of Mario Kart. We can almost smell the nostalgia with all the hours of our childhood spent racing against friends and family with the likes of Mario, Luigi, Bowser and Princess Peach behind the wheels of cars, motorbikes and, well, karts.

Buy: Mario Kart Deluxe 8 and Splatoon 2 for £60 (save £26)

Packing 42 characters, 48 Grand Prix tracks, some of which may be familiar if you ever played past Mario Kart titles, the Nintendo Switch edition of Mario Kart Deluxe 8 also includes the return of Battle Mode, allowing an even more dynamic racing experience.

Throw into the mix Splatoon 2, a shooting game which sees you splattering ink everywhere in a feat to have the most turf covered in your team’s colour. Deemed not so much a sequel as a definitive version of its predecessor, we gave Splatoon 2 an 8 out of 10 rating, taking pleasure in the new arsenal of weaponry, allowing new, unique ways to cover opponents in ink. On top of that, Splatoon 2 also sees a new beefed up single-player mode, perfect for when you’re on the commute or away from a stable internet connection.

Nintendo Switch Games Bundle Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Deluxe 8 and Splatoon 2 for £60 You can now pick up two excellent Nintendo Switch games in this 2 for £60 bundle. Get your hands on Mario Kart Deluxe 8 and Splatoon 2 now and save £26.

Both fantastic games to play solo or in multi-player mode, Mario Kart Deluxe 8 and Splatoon 2 are great purchases to make in time for Christmas where the family can gather round for a game or two. Buy now for just £60 in this Tesco bundle.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…