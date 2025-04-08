Nintendo Switch 2 UK Pre-orders Live: Stock now available at Argos

Pre-orders for the new Nintendo Switch 2 are now live, and if you want to be among the first adopters to get their hands on the console, here’s where you can buy it.

Just like with recent console releases from Sony and Microsoft, tracking down stock for the Nintendo Switch 2 was always going to be a tricky task. Not only do you have to deal with potential scalpers and bots looking to snap up as much stock as possible to then resell it at ridiculous prices, but there’s an army of Nintendo fans eager to try out the company’s first new console in over eight years.

In order to combat the sheer demand for the Switch 2, several retailers have set up one-per-customer ordering systems, while some have gone down the invitation only route. To know which retailers are doing what and where the current best place is to order the Nintendo Switch 2, you’re in the right place.

Keep on reading to find out more about the current stock and pre-order situation of the Nintendo Switch 2, but if you want to know a little bit more about the console before you hand over your hard-earned cash for it, check our our breakdown of the Nintendo Switch 2 vs the Nintendo Switch, as well as the three things we still don’t know about the Switch 2.

How much does the Switch 2 cost?

Just as a quick reminder before we dive into the pre-order options, the base model Nintendo Switch 2 is set at £395.99 while the bundle containing a digital copy of Mario Kart World will set you back £429.99.

Where to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK