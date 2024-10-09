Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ninja's temperature control kettle has a phenomenal price cut

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Upgrade to Ninja’s temperature control kettle and enjoy the perfect cup of tea or coffee in the comfort of your own home. 

Save £36.34 and get the Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle in a stainless steel finish for just £63.65 in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. 

Get the Ninja Perfect Temperature kettle for just £63.65 in the Prime Big Deal Days sale and save 36% off its RRP.

Sporting six pre-set temperature options ranging from 60°C to 100°C, the Ninja Perfect Temperature kettle is well-suited for those who enjoy specialist hot drinks that require specific temperatures, such as delicate herbal teas or coffee.

Choosing your desired temperature is simple, thanks to the Perfect Temperature’s power base which houses clearly-labelled control buttons and a digital display so you can quickly and easily pick the best option for your drink of choice. 

The Perfect Temperature kettle also features rapid boil technology which we found enables you to boil one 250ml cup in just 48 seconds. Not only does this save you time in the kitchen but considering most kettles have a minimum boil level of 500ml, the Perfect Temperature means you won’t waste unnecessary water and energy by boiling more than you need.

Otherwise the kettle has a large 1.7-litre capacity which should be enough for around seven cups of tea or coffee.

There’s also Ninja’s clever Hold Temp feature, which maintains your selected water temperature for up to 30 minutes so you won’t need to waste energy by reboiling the kettle to make any additional drinks.

We loved the Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle and awarded it a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow advising you should buy the kettle if “you want flexibility and the option to boil small amounts of water to save cash, then this is a brilliant choice.”

Nab the top-rated Ninja Perfect Temperature kettle for just £63.65 in this Prime Big Deal Days sale and save money and energy while making the perfect hot drink at home.

