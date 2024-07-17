Check out the best Prime Day deals here

Ninja’s Prime Day deal lets you make ice cream on the cheap

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

With summer approaching, invest in this Ninja ice cream maker and create your own delicious frozen treats at home. 

The Amazon-exclusive Black and Copper design Ninja Creami Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert maker is currently just £149.99 in the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale, which is a solid £50 off the usual price. 

Get ready for summer with this Prime Day deal on Ninja’s ice cream maker

Create your own delicious frozen desserts this summer with the Ninja Creami Ice Cream maker, which is now just £149.99 in the Prime Day sale.

  • Amazon
  • Was £199.99
  • Now £149.99
View Deal

If you have allergies or dietary restrictions that makes choosing supermarket frozen treats difficult then you’ll especially appreciate the Ninja Creami Ice Cream maker, as it allows you to experiment with different recipes and know exactly what’s going into your desserts.

It’s not just ice cream that Creami can make. In fact there’s seven preset functions providing you with a variety of desserts including Gelato, Milkshakes, Smoothie Bowls and Sorbet. 

Using the appliance is easy too. Simply fill one of the three included dessert tubs with ingredients of your choosing, freeze for 24 hours and then process when you’re ready.

With Ninja’s Creamify Technology, you can guarantee perfect consistency every time and thanks to the rotating Creameriser paddle, ice particles are transformed into a delicious whipped and creamy texture in just minutes.

There’s even Ninja’s Mix-In program which lets you add extras such as chocolate chips, nuts and biscuits straight into your dessert. These extras are then evenly distributed throughout, resulting in perfect desserts. 

Although we haven’t reviewed the Ninja Creami Frozen Dessert maker yet, it currently boasts a 4.4-star rating, based on over 720 customer reviews. Customers state they like the quality, speed and how easy the ice cream maker is to use. 

Whether you want to control the amount of extra sugar that goes into your kid’s desserts or you want to create your own creamy vegan ice cream, the Ninja Creami Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert Maker is a fantastic summer appliance.

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

