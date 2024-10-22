Ninja’s pizza oven is going for a never before seen price

You can now get the brilliant Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor pizza oven at a hugely discounted price.

Head over to Ninja’s official eBay storefront, and the brand is selling its Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven in certified refurbished condition for £229. That’s an initial 35 percent saving on a £349.99 RRP, straight off the bat.

There are even more savings to be had, however. Apply the codes CHILLY5 and NINJAOCTOBER20 at checkout, and you’ll lop even more money off the final price, bringing it down to just £174.04. That’s half price.

Get the Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven half price You can grab the brilliant Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven at half its usual price on Ninja’s eBay outlet. Ninja on eBay

Half price

Now £174.04 View Deal

That’s a huge saving on a garden gizmo that we recently awarded a score of 4.5 out of 5 to, calling it “A cracking outdoor oven for more than just pizza”.

This is an excellent outdoor oven that cooks evenly and fast. We praised it for its attractive looks, consistently excellent cooking, and simple controls.

Over a month or so of testing, our reviewer used the oven to cook burgers, steak, ribs, and of course, pizzas. All turned out perfectly.

The Ninja OO101UK (to give the oven its full model name) has a huge cooking cavity that’s suitable for up to a 12-inch pizza, or 2 racks of ribs. It cooks at temperatures of up to 370°C, which is pretty darned toasty – perfect for those fast-cooking, crispy-edged pizzas.

Our reviewer noted that the Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven was considerably cheaper than a lot of its rivals at launch. Needless to say, that point stands stronger than ever in the wake of this deluge of price drops.

Note that while this is a refurbished product, Ninja provides assurances that it has been restored to perfect working order using official parts and accessories. You might receive the oven in plain packaging, but it still comes with a full one-year warranty.