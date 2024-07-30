Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ninja’s new compact air fryer just hit a tasty price point

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4.7L is the company’s latest compact cooking device and Amazon has it on sale right out of the gate.

Right now you can land the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4.7L for £100 on the nose. That’s a £29.99 saving on the £129.99 asking price.

There’s the option for Prime delivery as well, meaning you’ll have it within a couple of days if you order now.

This single drawer air fryer has a smaller physical footprint than plenty of other devices in the range, making it ideal for smaller households. It’s also more energy efficient, using far less electricity than switching on the oven.

However, the 4.7L capacity is still a versatile operator and can fit a whole 1kg chicken. It offers 4-in-1 functionality with the Air Fry, Roast, Rehread, Dehydrate features offering plenty of kitchen flexibility. There’s a digital display and the ability to cook from frozen within the non-stick crisper basket.

Ninja will give you a two-year guarantee upon registering this product, which only went on sale in April 2024.

As such, we haven’t completed a full review of the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4.7L yet, but it’s already a hit with Amazon customers who’ve given it a full five star rating from the reviews already in.

If you want to compare your options, have a gander at the Best Air Fryer round-up comparing the very best of the products we have reviewed in detail here at Trusted Reviews.

